AHL Stars Release 2026-27 Schedule, With Dallas Top Prospect Expected To Make Pro Leap

All eyes turn to Cedar Park as Emil Hemming aims for a full-time professional breakthrough, anchoring a schedule highlighted by a historic Calder Cup Finals rematch.
On Thursday, the Dallas Stars' American Hockey League affiliate, the Texas Stars, released their schedule for the 2026-27 season.
It sets up an intriguing year for a club coming off a tough playoff exit, as Texas was eliminated in five games in the Central Division Semifinals by the eventual Western Conference champion Chicago Wolves.
Dallas doesn't have the flashiest prospect pipeline in the league, but there's still plenty to watch in Cedar Park heading into next season. The most anticipated name in the organization, former 2024 first round pick in Emil Hemming.
The Stars' top prospect appeared in five games with Texas last season before struggling and being returned to junior hockey. Now, the 20-year-old Finnish winger will look to make the full-time jump to professional hockey, and his development will likely be one of the defining storylines for the club all season.
Hemming is coming off a 63-point campaign in just 46 games at the junior level and will be eager to see that scoring translate to the pro ranks.
Texas opens the season at home against the Iowa Wild on Friday, October 2, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The schedule wraps up on Saturday, April 10, 2027, on the road against Iowa in Des Moines.
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A few dates stand out as season highlights will be when Texas takes on a familar foe for the first time in over a decade with the Hershey Bears, who the Stars last played in the 2010 Calder Cup Finals. The club's longest road trip of the year comes in March, when Texas plays six consecutive games out West against Ontario, Coachella Valley and Henderson in mid-March.
2026-27 TEXAS STARS SCHEDULE (All Times Listed as Posted)
OCTOBER
Fri, Oct. 2 - vs. Iowa Wild - 7:00 PM
Sat, Oct. 3 - vs. Iowa Wild - 7:00 PM
Sat, Oct. 10 - @ Hershey Bears - 6:00 PM
Sun, Oct. 11 - @ Hershey Bears - 4:00 PM
Fri, Oct. 16 - @ Manitoba Moose - 7:00 PM
Sun, Oct. 18 - @ Manitoba Moose - 2:00 PM
Fri, Oct. 23 - vs. Ontario Reign - 7:00 PM
Sat, Oct. 24 - vs. Ontario Reign - 7:00 PM
Sat, Oct. 31 - @ Chicago Wolves - 7:00 PM
NOVEMBER
Sun, Nov. 1 - @ Chicago Wolves - 4:00 PM
Wed, Nov. 4 - @ Grand Rapids Griffins - 6:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 6 - vs. Chicago Wolves - 7:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 7 - vs. Chicago Wolves - 7:00 PM
Tue, Nov. 10 - vs. Manitoba Moose - 7:00 PM
Wed, Nov. 11 - vs. Manitoba Moose - 7:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 14 - @ Tucson Roadrunners - 8:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 15 - @ Tucson Roadrunners - 5:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 20 - vs. San Jose Barracuda - 7:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 21 - vs. San Jose Barracuda - 7:00 PM
Tue, Nov. 24 - vs. Tucson Roadrunners - 7:00 PM
Wed, Nov. 25 - vs. Tucson Roadrunners - 7:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 27 - @ Rockford IceHogs - 7:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 29 - @ Chicago Wolves - 3:00 PM
DECEMBER
Tue, Dec. 1 - @ Milwaukee Admirals - 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec. 4 - @ San Jose Barracuda - 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec. 5 - @ San Jose Barracuda - 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec. 11 - vs. Grand Rapids Griffins - 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec. 12 - vs. Grand Rapids Griffins - 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec. 18 - vs. Chicago Wolves - 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec. 19 - vs. Chicago Wolves - 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec. 29 - @ Iowa Wild - 6:00 PM
Thu, Dec. 31 - @ Iowa Wild - 6:00 PM
JANUARY
Sat, Jan. 2 - vs. Rockford IceHogs - 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan. 3 - vs. Rockford IceHogs - 5:00 PM
Fri, Jan. 8 - @ Manitoba Moose - 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan. 10 - @ Manitoba Moose - 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan. 16 - vs. Milwaukee Admirals - 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan. 17 - vs. Milwaukee Admirals - 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan. 20 - @ Rockford IceHogs - 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan. 23 - @ Milwaukee Admirals - 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan. 24 - @ Rockford IceHogs - 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan. 26 - @ Milwaukee Admirals - 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan. 29 - vs. Iowa Wild - 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan. 30 - vs. Iowa Wild - 7:00 PM
FEBRUARY
Fri, Feb. 5 - vs. Manitoba Moose - 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb. 6 - vs. Manitoba Moose - 7:00 PM
Fri, Feb. 12 - @ Grand Rapids Griffins - 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb. 13 - @ Chicago Wolves - 7:00 PM
Fri, Feb. 19 - vs. Henderson Silver Knights - 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb. 20 - vs. Henderson Silver Knights - 7:00 PM
Tue, Feb. 23 - vs. Grand Rapids Griffins - 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb. 24 - vs. Grand Rapids Griffins - 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb. 27 - @ Milwaukee Admirals - 6:00 PM
Sun, Feb. 28 - @ Chicago Wolves - 3:00 PM
MARCH
Wed, March 3 - @ Grand Rapids Griffins - 6:00 PM
Fri, March 5 - vs. Milwaukee Admirals - 7:00 PM
Sat, March 6 - vs. Milwaukee Admirals - 7:00 PM
Wed, March 10 - @ Ontario Reign - 9:00 PM
Fri, March 12 - @ Coachella Valley Firebirds - 9:00 PM
Sun, March 14 - @ Ontario Reign - 5:00 PM
Wed, March 17 - @ Coachella Valley Firebirds - 9:00 PM
Fri, March 19 - @ Henderson Silver Knights - 9:00 PM
Sat, March 20 - @ Henderson Silver Knights - 8:00 PM
Fri, March 26 - vs. Iowa Wild - 7:00 PM
Sat, March 27 - vs. Iowa Wild - 7:00 PM
Tue, March 30 - vs. Hershey Bears - 7:00 PM
Wed, March 31 - vs. Hershey Bears - 7:00 PM
APRIL
Sat, April 3 - vs. Rockford IceHogs - 7:00 PM
Sun, April 4 - vs. Rockford IceHogs - 5:00 PM
Wed, April 7 - @ Milwaukee Admirals - 7:00 PM
Fri, April 9 - @ Iowa Wild - 7:00 PM
Sat, April 10 - @ Iowa Wild - 6:00 PM
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