AHL Stars Searching For Answers As Scoring Woes Lead To Rocky Start To Season

The Texas Stars have stumbled through the early portion of their AHL campaign, a stark contrast to the dominant start enjoyed by their NHL affiliate. Texas has dropped seven of its last 11 games and carries an 8-12-2-1 record, which currently ranks as the sixth-worst mark in the league.

Scoring troubles have defined the season so far. The Stars have managed only 56 goals in 23 games, which is the fifth-fewest in the AHL. Their defensive play has been steadier, allowing 74 goals in the same span. That total is below league average but still better than the bottom 12 teams, which has at least kept Texas competitive in many games.

Cameron Hughes has been the team’s most consistent contributor. He is unrelated to the three Hughes brothers who play in the NHL but he is leading Texas with 16 points on two goals and 14 assists in 23 games.

Just behind him is Harrison Scott, who is in his first professional season after signing with the Stars as a NCAA free agent late last year. Scott has produced 12 points in 23 games. Rookie Artem Shlaine, another college free agent who joined the team alongside Scott last season, has 11 points in 22 games and leads the Stars with eight goals.

Only five players on the roster have reached double-digit point totals. That number stands in sharp contrast to the league-leading Grand Rapids Griffins, who have 11 players already in double digits.

Despite the offensive struggles, the Stars have benefited from strong goaltending. Remi Poirier has carried a heavy load and has been a bright spot with a 6-8-3 record, a 2.53 goals against average and a .912 save percentage in 17 games. His performances have often kept Texas within reach when the offense has stalled.

Texas has also received dependable starts from German goaltender Arno Tiefensee. The 23-year-old was a fifth-round pick by Dallas in 2023 and is in his first professional season in North America. He has split the year between Texas and the Idaho Steelheads in the ECHL. Tiefensee has been strong with Idaho where he has a 6-1-2 record along with a 2.64 goals against average and a .916 save percentage in nine games. In three appearances with Texas he has posted a 2.38 goals against average and a .903 save percentage.

The Stars will aim to build on their goaltending strength as they return home for a four-game homestand that begins Friday against the San Jose Barracuda. The stretch runs through the Christmas break and could provide an opportunity to climb out of their early season hole.

