Blockbuster Trade With Leafs Could be Example for Stars

As Toronto maneuvers a sign-and-trade for Darren Raddysh, Dallas faces a mounting dilemma with Jason Robertson. This strategic blueprint could provide the Stars a vital escape hatch.
A late night rumbling of a sign-and-trade involving a blockbuster free agent may give Stars fans a preview of what could happen with one of their star players prior to next season.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported in the wee hours of Friday morning that the Toronto Maple Leafs were swinging big with an expected sign-and-trade for breakout defenseman Darren Raddysh of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Lightning will sign him for an agreed upon number at the longest length of contract allowed for a free agent before the trade goes through, giving the Leafs an extra year of control. It also prevents him from hitting the open market while also giving Tampa a small return on what they would lose for nothing otherwise.
For the Dallas Stars, talks between management and star winger Jason Robertson have not gone as promising as hoped with the restricted free agent, leading teams and experts across the league to suggest that Robertson might be more likely to sign elsewhere. If worse came to worse for the stars, a sign-and-trade could be the only way to get something from his departure.
Dallas could trade his signing rights to another team before the free agency window opens, but that does not guarantee any other team exclusive signing rights to the player once free agency begins. Prior to that, it would at least grant exclusive negotiation before Robertson hit the open market. Any trade involving just the signing rights would mean less of a return back from the other team due to the risky nature of the trade.
However, if the stars were to put pen to paper with a new contract for Robertson and then trade him, it would act as more of a normal trade and a guarantee that the other team would lock him onto their roster for a long contract.
The Stars would obviously prefer to keep their elite winger in Dallas, but if a contract can't be worked up, a sign-and-trade might be the best option for the Stars.
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