Breaking: Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski Vetoes Trade to Dallas Stars
The Norris winner stunned both franchises by blocking a blockbuster move to Texas, signaling a fractured relationship in Columbus and forcing Dallas to pivot amid offseason chaos.
In a late Tuesday night bombshell, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets had reached a verbal agreement on a Zach Werenski trade that was set to be completed Wednesday morning, only for the recent Norris Trophy winner to veto the deal using his no-move clause.
According to Friedman, the two sides had agreed to terms as early as Monday, with the framework of the deal including Stars defenceman Thomas Harley heading back to Columbus, with other assets potentially involved as well.
The agreement never made it to the finish line, however, as Werenski exercised his right to block the move Tuesday night, leaving both organizations to regroup heading into what promises to be a chaotic free agency period.
Friedman reported that Werenski's preference is to be dealt to a team in the Eastern Conference, a desire that almost certainly disqualified the Stars from contention once the veto was submitted.
The Michigan native may have also factored geography into his thinking, with a move to Dallas representing a significant departure from his roots in the Midwest. Whatever the combination of reasons, the decision signals that his time in Columbus is likely nearing its end regardless, as Friedman indicated that Werenski's relationship with the Blue Jackets organization has soured.
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The backdrop to all of this is Werenski coming off arguably the finest season of his career. The 29-year-old blueliner put together a dominant 2025-26 campaign, finishing with 22 goals and 81 points in 75 games, production strong enough to earn him the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman.
That kind of season only elevated his trade value and made the fallout from the vetoed deal all the more significant for Dallas, who now must pivot entirely in their pursuit of a top pairing defenceman.
For Stars general manager Jim Nill, the failed deal represents a significant blow heading into one of the more consequential offseason's in recent franchise history. Both Jason Robertson and Mavrik Bourque are restricted free agents eligible for offer sheets, a reality that could invite outside interference and inject a layer of chaos into the Stars' offseason planning before Nill has even had a chance to fully regroup from the collapsed Werenski deal.
As for Werenski, the Norris Trophy winner appears destined to land somewhere in the East, with Columbus holding the cards on when and where that ultimately happens. His next destination will be one of the most closely watched storylines of the summer.
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