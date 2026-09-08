Breaking Down the Stars' Projected Forward Lines for 2026-27

Analyze chemistry-driven data and roster projections as veteran mainstays join rising stars to form a revamped Dallas offense poised for a high-stakes championship run this season.
As the Dallas Stars prepare for the next NHL season, the buzz around their projected lineup has started to commence, with fans wondering what they can expect to see from the 2025-26 team.
It's very early to say what the coaching staff will decide to roll out, but Daily Faceoff and PuckPedia have started their early predictions for the Stars' lineup, and there appears to be some overlap worth digging into.
Here, we break down the projected top 12 forwards and how likely it is these lines actually come together on opening night, using MoneyPuck data to look at how these units performed in the past.
1st Line: Jason Robertson - Wyatt Johnston - Mikko Rantanen
Daily Faceoff has this unit slightly different, with Justin Hryckowian manning the left wing instead of Robertson. PuckPedia, however, projects the top unit to stay as is, and that makes sense given how successful the trio was last season.
Johnston and Rantanen played most of the year together, and once Robertson was added to the mix, the trio posted a plus-7 rating with nine goals for and just two against across 133 minutes over 51 games together.
2nd Line: Sam Steel - Roope Hintz - Tyler Seguin
After missing time with injury last season, Hintz will look to bounce back, and he'll be doing so alongside another injury-bounce-back candidate in Seguin. While Hintz is locked up long-term, Seguin is entering the final year of his eight-year deal and will be playing for his final contract before retirement.
After showing he can still play at a point-per-game pace in 2024-25 with 21 points in 20 games, he'll look to finally stay healthy after missing 131 games over the past three seasons. The added incentive of needing to stay in the lineup should help his scoring numbers, especially playing alongside another offensive weapon in Hintz.
This trio represents a new look, with Steel rounding it out after spending much of last season alongside Hintz when he was healthy. The only real difference from Daily Faceoff's projection is Robertson slotting in on the left wing instead of Steel, though it makes sense for Steel to land here given his history with Hintz, with the expectation that Hintz and Seguin form the core duo this season.
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars Site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
3rd Line: Jamie Benn - Matt Duchene - Justin Hryckowian
Veterans Benn and Duchene are expected to be paired up again this season, with Hryckowian, who broke out last year, positioned to benefit once more from strong linemates. The only difference on Daily Faceoff's projection is Steel on the left wing instead of Hryckowian, which makes sense given that trio's regular usage together last season, though both outlets agree Duchene and Benn will remain together.
Benn is likely entering the final season of his NHL career and will look to go out on a high note, still capable of producing close to 40 points. Duchene was sidelined for a portion of last season but still showed 60-point upside when healthy.
He won't have the most dynamic offensive weapons around him with Benn and either Hryckowian or Steel on his wings, meaning he'll likely need to continue driving the line's offense himself this season.
4th Line: Oskar Back - Radek Faksa - Colin Blackwell
Surprisingly, this trio wasn't featured together last season, even though each has proven to be a reliable bottom-six regular. Faksa works as a solid defensive option and regular penalty killer, while Back enters a contract year looking to set a new career high as a consistent 15-point scorer, and Blackwell, also in a contract year, is chasing the same goal. The trio will likely face competition for roster spots from others, including Arttu Hyry and recently signed Joel Kiviranta.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.