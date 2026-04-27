By The Numbers: Stars Scoring Breakdown Reveals Dominant Power Play, Struggles At Even Strength

At even strength, Dallas produced 179 of its 273 goals, with 170 coming at five on five, a total that ranked 16th league wide. Special teams elevated that output significantly as the Stars scored 69 goals on the man advantage, plus two additional power play goals in other situations, giving them 71 total power play goals and the league’s top-ranked unit. Forward Wyatt Johnston led not only the team but the entire league with a record-setting 27 power play goals.