Call It “Texas Syndrome”: How Dallas Shaped Miro Heiskanen On and Off the Ice

Heiskanen sees something different when he looks around the Stars’ room this season, though. There’s a relentlessness, he said, and a mindset that whatever stands between Dallas and victory is not insurmountable. That’s been evident in the team’s ability to come from behind, as Dallas entered March with the West’s best points percentage when trailing after two periods. “We’ve got a really deep lineup,” Heiskanen said. “We can put whoever on the ice, anyone on the roster, and everybody can score, and everybody can play defense. And we’ve just been more physical this year. That has been a little issue the past few years, that physicality part.”