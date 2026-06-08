Celina's Landon Amrhein Opens Up On Stars Meeting As Dallas Eyes Potential Hometown Pick

From Texas Elite AAA to the NHL combine, a towering 6-foot-5 local prospect discusses his interview with Dallas and the prospect of returning to his hockey roots.
Buffalo became the center of the hockey universe on Saturday as 90 draft-eligible prospects arrived for the NHL Scouting Combine, each determined to leave a lasting impression on the organizations that will decide their futures next week.
For the Dallas Stars, the combine carries less weight than usual this year. Without a first-round pick after trading it to the Carolina Hurricanes as part of the Mikko Rantanen deal, Dallas won't be on the clock until 59th overall.
That said, the Stars were still active in the interview room throughout the week, sitting down with players who could realistically be available when their pick comes around in the second round or later. One of those players was 18-year-old center Landon Amrhein, and the storyline surrounding a potential Dallas selection is hard to ignore.
Amrhein grew up in Celina, Texas, where he developed in the Dallas Stars Elite AAA Program from age 13 to 16 before making the jump to the U.S. National Development Program. The idea of the Stars bringing him back home to the organization where his hockey journey began would make for one of the more feel-good stories of draft weekend.
Listed 90th overall in Elite Prospects' consolidated draft rankings, Amrhein would represent a later-round selection, but one with an interesting developmental profile. This past season, Amrhein made the transition to Canadian juniors with the Calgary Hitmen and posted ten goals and 21 assists for 31 points in 64 games.
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At six-foot-five and 192 pounds, Amrhein carries a frame that is rare at this level, and while he will need to add more weight as he continues to develop, the raw ingredients of what could be an NHL-caliber center are there.
When speaking with The Hockey News at the combine, Amrhein made a somewhat surprising admission, revealing that he grew up a Vegas Golden Knights fan. He was quick to add, however, that he attended plenty of Stars games over the years and has a genuine appreciation for what the franchise has built in North Texas.
"They have a great crowd, and it's pretty cool, like seeing growing up the fan base has grown a lot down there," Amrhein said.
When asked to describe his game, Amrhein painted the picture of a two-way center who leans on his size, his playmaking ability and his hockey IQ to create for others and impact the game in multiple ways.
As for where he ends up, Amrhein kept his answer simple and straightforward. He isn't focused on any specific destination. He just wants to find a team that believes in him enough to give him a chance.
For Dallas, the fit is worth exploring with a homegrown Texas kid that comes with size, two-way instincts and a connection to the Stars organization from his formative years is exactly the kind of player that tends to carry extra motivation when given the opportunity. If the Stars like what they saw in their meeting with Amrhein, bringing him back to where it all started would be a selection worth making.
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