Coppell's Hannah Bilka Wins Gold Medal, Named To Women's Olympic All-Star Team

It was a legendary run for the United States women’s hockey team on its way to a third Olympic gold medal, and a number of key contributors helped power the historic achievement.
Among them was Coppell, Texas native Hannah Bilka, whose breakout performance became one of the defining stories of the tournament. Entering the Games, Bilka was expected to slot into a middle-six forward role.
The 24-year-old had posted nine points in 14 games with the PWHL’s Seattle Torrent and was viewed as a depth scorer who could provide timely offense. Few anticipated just how impactful she would become on the sport’s biggest stage.
Instead, Bilka emerged as one of Team USA’s most dynamic and reliable players. Over seven games, she tallied four goals and three assists for seven points, consistently delivering in high-pressure moments. Her combination of speed, physicality and scoring touch helped tilt momentum in several key matchups as the Americans powered their way through the field.
By the time the final horn sounded in the gold medal game, Bilka had secured her first Olympic gold medal and etched her name into U.S. women’s hockey history. The championship marked just the third time the Americans have reached the top of the Olympic podium, underscoring the significance of the accomplishment.
Bilka’s stellar play did not go unnoticed internationally as the International Ice Hockey Federation named her to the Women’s Olympic All-Star Team, placing her among the tournament’s elite performers.
She shared the honor with Switzerland’s standout forward Alina Müller, Canada’s captain Marie-Philip Poulin, and fellow Americans Caroline Harvey and Laila Edwards. Switzerland goaltender Andrea Brändli earned recognition between the pipes.
For Bilka, the recognition caps a remarkable ascent. Once considered a promising contributor, she is now widely viewed as one of the very best players in women’s hockey. Her performance elevated Team USA and solidified her status as one of the top hockey talents ever to emerge from the Lone Star State.
From Coppell to Olympic gold, Bilka’s journey stands as a testament to preparation meeting opportunity and to a tournament that exceeded every expectation.
