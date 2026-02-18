Could Dallas Target Jeff Skinner As Low-Cost Depth Forward Option?

The Dallas Stars have reportedly been exploring the market for middle-six forward help, with names like Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri surfacing in speculation. As the trade deadline approaches and the playoff race tightens, a new and potentially more affordable option may have unexpectedly become available.
Veteran winger Jeff Skinner cleared waivers on his $3 million cap hit before mutually terminating his contract with the San Jose Sharks. Skinner had recorded 13 points in 32 games this season and was at times a healthy scratch, signaling that his role with the rebuilding Sharks had diminished.
The 31-year-old forward is now free to sign elsewhere, and league observers believe he will seek a larger opportunity with a contending club. For a Stars team looking to add secondary scoring without sacrificing major assets, Skinner could represent a low-risk, low-cost gamble.
Skinner’s production has dipped in recent seasons, but his resume suggests there may still be something left in the tank. In his final year with the Buffalo Sabres in 2023-24, he posted 46 points in 74 games, solid middle-six numbers. Over the past two seasons split between the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose on one-year deals, he combined for 42 points in 104 games.
While those totals are well below his earlier 82-point campaign, Skinner has rebounded before. During the 2019-20 season, he managed 23 points in 59 games and followed that with 14 points in 53 games the next year. He responded with a strong 63-point effort in 80 games in 2021-22, proving he can rediscover his scoring touch in the right situation.
With forward depth occasionally tested and uncertainty surrounding Radek Faksa, who is returning from the Winter Olympics and could miss an unknown amount of time, Skinner could provide offensive support in the middle to bottom six. He could also complement skilled veterans like Matt Duchene, adding creativity and finishing ability to a secondary scoring unit.
For Skinner, the motivation is clear as he is at this stage of his career, where joining a legitimate Stanley Cup contender could be appealing. If Dallas can sign him at a discounted rate, the move would carry minimal financial risk and offer notable upside.
The question now shifts to the front office. Does general manager Jim Nill see Skinner as a savvy bargain capable of rediscovering 30 to 40 point form? Or does the organization view him as a player whose best years are behind him?
