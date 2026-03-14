Dallas' AHL Stars Eye Turnaround As Calder Cup Playoff Race Tightens

After dropping two straight games, the Texas Stars are hoping to spark a late season surge similar to the momentum their NHL affiliate, the Dallas Stars, has found.
With just 17 games remaining in the regular season, Texas is battling for a stronger playoff seed in the American Hockey League while facing a difficult path toward the Calder Cup.
The playoff race could become even more challenging if two of the league’s top teams maintain their historic pace.
The Grand Rapids Griffins currently sit at 90 points with a .804 points percentage and 16 games remaining. If Grand Rapids earns 22 of a possible 32 remaining points, it would finish with 112 points and a .778 percentage, which would break the AHL single season points percentage record of .775 set during the 1992-93 season.
Close behind, the Providence Bruins are also within striking distance of the record. Providence has 89 points and a .795 points percentage with 16 games remaining. The Bruins would need 23 of their final 32 possible points to surpass the historic mark.
Both teams have strong rosters, and the possibility that each could break the record highlights how competitive the top of the league has been this season. That could create a difficult road in the playoffs for teams like Texas that are trying to climb the standings late in the year.
Despite the challenge, the Stars still feature promising prospects from the Dallas pipeline. Defenseman Tristain Bertucci and goaltender Remi Poirier have been important pieces during Texas’ season. The pair has helped the team reach a 27-24-3-1 record heading into the final stretch.
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Offense has been one of the team’s biggest obstacles. Texas ranks 23rd in the AHL with 163 goals scored this season. Their defense has been closer to the middle of the league. The Stars have allowed 175 goals, which is tied with the Chicago Wolves for the 17th fewest in the league.
Recent results have also been difficult for Texas as the Stars have lost six of their last ten games, including a 4-1 defeat Friday night against the Bakersfield Condors, who currently sit in 10th place in the league.
Texas will have a chance to rebound Saturday night as they try to regain momentum heading into the final weeks of the season. Several important matchups remain on the schedule against top 15 teams such as the San Jose Barracuda, the Wolves, and the Henderson Silver Knights.
If the Stars hope to improve their playoff seeding and make a deep run toward the Calder Cup, success in those games could play a major role in how their season finishes.
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