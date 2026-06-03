Dallas Could Take A Shot On Controversial Czech Defenseman With Second Round Pick

Elite skater Tomas Galvas offers high-upside potential for a Stars team lacking early picks. Despite size concerns, his international dominance makes the overaged blueliner a high-stakes gamble.
Heading into this year's NHL Draft, the Dallas Stars find themselves in a tough spot when it comes to draft capital, with their first selection not coming until 59th overall in the second round.
Finding impact players that late in the draft is no easy task, and recent history makes that point plainly. Looking back at the last three drafts, the only second round pick to make an immediate and meaningful impact at the NHL level has been Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, a reminder of just how rare true second round success stories tend to be.
At 20 years old, Galvas enters this year's draft as a rarity, having gone undrafted in both 2024 and 2025 after spending those years developing back home in Czechia. His size has been the primary concern that kept teams away in previous years, but with this being his final year of draft eligibility, Galvas arrives at a now-or-never moment in his hockey journey.
What Galvas lacks in stature at five-foot-ten and 168 pounds, he more than compensates for with elite skating ability and a two-way game that has made him one of the better junior hockey talents in his home country.
Rather than relying on physicality, he uses his top-end speed and mobility to make an impact on both ends of the ice, making him a difficult player to pin down and a consistent threat to change the momentum of a game through his skating alone.
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His production this past season with Czech club Bílí Tygři Liberec in the top Czech league backed up that reputation, as Galvas finished with eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points alongside a plus-16 rating in just 32 games.
Perhaps even more telling has been his sustained excellence on the international stage at the World Junior Championships, where over three tournaments he has compiled 15 points and a plus-15 rating in 20 games while serving as an anchor on the Czech blue line.
He helped the Czechs earn a bronze medal at the 2025 World Juniors before returning this past year to help them climb to a silver medal, a performance that also earned him recognition as one of the top three players on the team during the tournament. Despite all of that, Galvas remains one of the more polarizing names in this draft class, with his rankings all over the map depending on who is doing the evaluating.
TSN's Craig Button has him as high as 48th overall while Elite Prospects places him as low as 146th, a gap that reflects the genuine disagreement within scouting circles about how his game will translate at the professional level.
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