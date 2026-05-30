Dallas Could Target Towering Defense Prospect With Rare Player Profile in Upcoming Draft

Armed with limited draft capital, the Stars may gamble on 6-foot-8 blueliner Maksim Sokolovskii, a physical anomaly whose massive frame and North American production signal massive upside.
It is shaping up to be a quiet NHL Draft for the Dallas Stars this June as they will be with just one selection within the first four rounds, holding the 59th overall pick in the second round.
After years of aggressive moves designed to keep the franchise among the NHL’s elite contenders, Dallas finds themselves with limited draft capital. but could make a meaningful addition with their remaining pick.
While first-round picks usually dominate headlines, the second round has historically produced several impact NHL players. Teams capable of identifying overlooked talent in the middle rounds can often find major contributors without the premium cost of a top selection.
That task has become increasingly difficult in recent years, however. Few second-round picks from the last three draft classes have made immediate NHL impacts, though many prospects remain in development.
One of the most recent success stories came in 2022, when the Montreal Canadiens selected defenseman Lane Hutson in the second round before he rapidly developed into one of the organization’s top young players.
This year, one intriguing prospect who could draw Dallas’ attention is towering defenseman Maksim Sokolovskii. The Kazakhstani blueliner possesses one of the most unique profiles in the draft class. The 17-year-old blueliner stands at an imposing six-foot-eight and nearly 240 pounds, giving him rare physical tools that are difficult for NHL teams to ignore.
After spending his early development years in Kazakhstan and Russia, Sokolovskii began attracting attention while playing in Russia’s U16 circuit. At just 16 years old, he recorded 15 points in 24 games as a defenseman while already physically dominating opponents.
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Seeking greater opportunities, Sokolovskii later made the tough transition to North America, joining the Atlantic Coast Academy 16U AAA program. The move proved successful, as he quickly became one of the most dominant players in his age group, recording 34 goals and 50 assists for 84 points in 65 games.
His strong play eventually earned him an opportunity with one of junior hockey’s most respected organizations, the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.
This past season, Sokolovskii recorded eight points in 44 games during his first year of junior hockey. While the offensive numbers were modest, scouts remain intrigued by the tools and long-term upside he brings to the defensive side of the game.
Next season, Sokolovskii is expected to continue his development in the NCAA with the University of Maine, where his size and physical maturity could become even greater advantages against older competition.
What makes Sokolovskii particularly fascinating to NHL evaluators is the combination of reach, strength, and defensive instincts he brings to the ice. His massive frame and long stick allow him to disrupt opposing forwards before they can enter dangerous areas, while his physicality makes him extremely difficult to play against along the boards and in front of the net.
Although his offensive game remains raw, scouts believe there is still untapped upside in that area. Much of his production this past season came through secondary assists and point shots that were redirected into the net.
Evaluators would like to see more confidence and creativity offensively, particularly compared to the dominant numbers he posted during his AAA season after arriving in North America. Still, his projection as a shutdown defenseman with rare physical tools remains highly appealing.
If developed properly, Sokolovskii could eventually become a player in the mold of Logan Stanley or Tyler Myers, defensemen whose size alone can significantly impact playoff-style hockey. Even if he settles into a primarily defensive role, adding 30-plus points while anchoring a shutdown pairing would represent tremendous value for a second-round pick.
Most draft rankings place Sokolovskii somewhere in the early- to mid-second-round range. Elite Prospects ranked him as high as 29th overall, while his consensus ranking appears to sit near the late 50s, placing him right around Dallas’ draft position.
If the towering defenseman remains available when the Stars are on the clock at 59th overall, Dallas could find itself with an opportunity too intriguing to pass up.
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