Dallas' Finnish Four Rebound in Upset 4-1 Win Over Rival Sweden

Finland answered adversity in emphatic fashion Friday, bouncing back from a stunning tournament-opening loss to Slovakia with a statement win over longtime rival Sweden.
The Finns were widely expected to contend for the top spot in their group but their upset loss to Slovakia in their opener was a significant step back. That early stumble put immediate pressure on their second game, a marquee matchup against Sweden. Both nations entered the contest looking for more after underwhelming performances, but it was Finland that responded.
Finland seized control early, striking twice in the opening frame to grab momentum and quiet the Swedish push. Sweden managed to cut the deficit to one with a power play goal, briefly shifting the energy, but Finland answered quickly. A short-handed goal by LA's Joel Armia restored the two-goal cushion and ensured the Swedes would not gain a foothold.
Dallas' Mikko Rantanen led the way, capping the victory with an empty net goal for his first tally of the tournament. He filled up the scoresheet, recording a goal, four shots on net, his first penalty of the tournament, and logging 17:31 of ice time in a well-rounded performance.
On the blue line, Miro Heiskanen delivered a much better second game while again logging massive minutes. After playing more than 27 minutes in the opener, the Stars defenseman skated just under 28 minutes against Sweden. Though he did not contribute offensively and took a penalty, his steady defensive presence helped Finland protect its lead.
Esa Lindell, Heiskanen’s partner, elevated his game significantly in the second outing. After skating 23:10 in the opener, Lindell led the team with 28:38 of ice time Friday. He assisted on Joel Armia’s short-handed goal and fired four shots on net, taking on a more assertive role offensively. The increased responsibility for the Dallas pairing was evident, and the duo delivered in key situations.
Beyond the Dallas influence and Armia's short-handed goal, Florida's Anton Lundell and Ottawa's Nikolas Matinpalo each found the back of the net to round out Finland’s scoring in the victory.
With the win, Finland regains momentum heading into its final group stage matchup. The Finns will close out round robin play Saturday against host nation Italy, looking to build on their rivalry triumph and solidify their standing in the tournament.
