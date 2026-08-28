Dallas Stars Announce Packed Promotional Schedule Ahead of 2026-27 Season

From collectible bobbleheads and Star Wars celebrations to tribute nights for local heroes, discover the exclusive giveaways and electric events coming to American Airlines Center this season.
On Friday, the Dallas Stars announced their promotional schedule for the 2026-27 season, packed with giveaways and theme nights designed to give fans plenty of reasons to head down to American Airlines Center.
The slate kicks off with the Home Opener on October 2 against the St. Louis Blues, where fans will receive a magnet schedule for the season. Just a few days later, Scout Night on October 5 against the San Jose Sharks will see everyone who purchases "Scout Tickets" receive a custom hat.
October also brings a heavy run of theme nights. Hockey Fights Cancer Night on October 13 against the Colorado Avalanche will include "I Fight For" cards so fans can honor loved ones affected by cancer, while Teacher Appreciation, also on the 13th, comes with an exclusive hat through its ticket package.
Trading Cards Night on October 25 against the New York Islanders offers a bundle that includes trading cards and entry to a trade show, alongside game tickets. First Responders Night follows on October 27 against the New Jersey Devils, with a special ticket package that includes a co-branded Stars x First Responders hat. The month wraps up with Halloween on the 31st, when fans are encouraged to dress up for a spooky matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
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November brings a pair of notable door giveaways. Military Appreciation Night on the 12th against the Winnipeg Jets will offer a limited number of military-themed hats to early arriving fans, and a November 15 matchup with the Florida Panthers will give early arrivers the chance to grab a one-of-a-kind Esa Lindell bobblehead.
December is highlighted by the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Game on the 12th against the St. Louis Blues, honoring the 2026 Hall of Fame class with a commemorative poster for early arrivals. Holiday theme nights follow on December 15 and 22 against the Washington Capitals and Calgary Flames, respectively, before a New Year's Eve matchup with the New York Rangers closes out the calendar year.
The new year opens with a doubleheader of sorts on January 12 against the Ottawa Senators, combining Western Night, which includes a special door giveaway, with Iron Flame Night, where special ticket purchases come with a co-branded sweatshirt.
Star Wars Night follows on January 26 against the Anaheim Ducks, with a ticket bundle that includes an exclusive Victor E. Green Star Wars bobblehead.
February is stacked with themed nights. An '80s Night on the 8th against the Los Angeles Kings brings a nostalgic, throwback-style show, while Anime Night on the 16th against the Minnesota Wild includes an exclusive Stars x Anime wearable with its ticket bundle.
Black History Night on the 18th against the Philadelphia Flyers offers a commemorative poster to early arrivals. The 2027 Dallas Stars Career Fair takes place on February 23 against the Vancouver Canucks, giving fans the chance to meet representatives from organizations across the region, with career fair tickets bundled together with tickets to the game. The month closes out on the 27th against the Edmonton Oilers with a Kids Day celebration, including a growth chart giveaway for early-arriving kids 12 and under, paired with the team's annual Alumni Classic later that night.
March brings a celebration of culture and community. Noche Mexicana on March 10 against the Anaheim Ducks features local Mexican cuisine, games and performances by Mexican-American artists and entertainers at the Party on PNC Plaza, along with a replica fútbol jersey giveaway for early arrivals. Women in Sports Night follows on March 23 against the Carolina Hurricanes, with a commemorative poster for early-arriving fans.
The promotional calendar wraps up on April 3 with Fan Appreciation Night against the Chicago Blackhawks, closing out the season with giveaways and prizes throughout the evening in celebration of the fan base.
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