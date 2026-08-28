Dallas Stars Announce Packed Promotional Schedule Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Black History Night on the 18th against the Philadelphia Flyers offers a commemorative poster to early arrivals. The 2027 Dallas Stars Career Fair takes place on February 23 against the Vancouver Canucks, giving fans the chance to meet representatives from organizations across the region, with career fair tickets bundled together with tickets to the game. The month closes out on the 27th against the Edmonton Oilers with a Kids Day celebration, including a growth chart giveaway for early-arriving kids 12 and under, paired with the team's annual Alumni Classic later that night.