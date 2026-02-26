Dallas Stars Could Be Peaking At The Right Time With Nine-Game Hot Streak

The Dallas Stars continued their sizzling run Wednesday night, defeating a red-hot Seattle Kraken squad 4-1 to capture their seventh consecutive win. This victory also marks the Stars’ eighth triumph in their last nine games, during which they have outscored opponents 33-22.
A key factor in the streak has been the Stars’ lethal power play, which is operating at an astonishing 37.9 per cent over the nine-game stretch. The team’s defense has also been stellar, limiting opposing teams to just 20.8 shots per game and demonstrating a level of control that has frustrated even the NHL’s most dangerous offenses.
Veteran winger Matt Duchene, who struggled early in the season with just five points in 15 games, has rediscovered his scoring touch. Over the nine-game hot streak, Duchene has amassed seven goals and four assists for 11 points, tying star defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who has 11 assists, for the team lead in scoring.
Defenseman Thomas Harley has also been a standout after coming off an impressive showing at the Olympics, where he notched four points in six games, Harley has added nine points during the streak, proving why he is one of the NHL’s most underrated blueliners.
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
Rising forward Wyatt Johnston, who narrowly missed selection to Team Canada at the Olympics, continues to impress with six goals and two assists for eight points in the streak. Meanwhile, captain Jamie Benn has been an unexpected offensive force, tallying eight points in nine games and providing crucial depth scoring.
Depth has been a hallmark of the Stars’ resurgence with eight players on the roster are either averaging a point per game or are a point shy, underscoring a balanced and explosive offensive attack. Analysts suggest that if this level of performance continues, the Stars could be poised to challenge any team come playoff time.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.