Dallas Stars Prospects To Watch At World Juniors

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship opens Friday, and for Dallas Stars fans, the annual holiday tournament offers far more than high-stakes international hockey. It provides a valuable opportunity to evaluate some of the organization’s most promising young players as they compete against the best under-20 talent in the world.

Opening day features a full slate of games, beginning with Sweden facing Slovakia at 1:00 p.m. EST. Denmark and Finland follow at 3:30 p.m., before Germany meets the United States at 6:00 p.m. The night concludes with a marquee matchup between Czechia and Canada at 8:30 p.m.

All games will air on TSN and NHL Network, giving Stars fans easy access to follow their prospects throughout the tournament. As play unfolds, Dallas supporters will be watching closely to see how these young players handle elite international competition, offering a glimpse at potential building blocks for the franchise’s future.

Måns Goos, G — Sweden

Goos, 18, has steadily built a reputation as one of Sweden’s top goaltending prospects, particularly for his ability to handle rush chances. Last season, he impressed at the international level, posting an 8-2-0 record with Sweden’s U18 team. He recorded a 2.39 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage, helping Sweden earn a silver medal at the U18 World Junior Championship. Those performances caught the attention of Dallas, which selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

This season, Goos has split time with Färjestad BK’s U20 team, where he holds a 7-5-0 record with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He has also appeared in one game at the SHL level with Färjestad’s senior club, though that outing proved challenging. Additionally, Goos has spent time on loan in HockeyAllsvenskan with BIK Karlskoga, posting a 3.05 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage across two starts.

Goos has played two games with Sweden’s U20 team this season, with mixed results. Depending on how the goaltending rotation develops, his workload at the World Juniors could vary if another netminder finds a hot streak.

Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.

Emil Hemming, RW/LW — Finland

The Stars’ high-profile 2024 first-round pick is expected to play a major role for Finland after an outstanding season. Hemming has dominated the OHL, recording 28 points in 17 games. He has also earned a brief professional look, appearing in five games with the Texas Stars in the AHL, though he has yet to register his first pro point.

Hemming will serve as an assistant captain for Finland, bringing valuable experience to the lineup. He has competed at the World Juniors in each of the past two tournaments, collecting six points in 14 career games. After helping Finland earn a silver medal previously, Hemming returns with added motivation following his exposure to professional hockey and will look to push Finland toward an elusive gold medal.

Atte Joki, C — Finland

Dallas’ 2025 fifth-round selection enters the tournament looking to continue his strong play. Joki has recorded five points in nine games with Finland’s U20 team this season. He has also played professionally with Lukko, appearing in one U20 game before moving up to Finland’s Liiga, where he has produced ten points in 27 games.

The World Juniors will mark Joki’s first appearance at the U20 championship level. While he has represented Finland throughout his youth career, he has yet to win a medal on the international stage. Alongside Hemming, Joki adds depth and intrigue to a Finnish roster that should be closely watched by Stars fans throughout the tournament.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.