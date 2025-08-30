Dallas Stars Ranked As NHL's 29th Best Prospect Pool By Elite Prospects

Shortly after EliteProspects released their Top-100 list, which notably lacked any Dallas Stars prospects, the prospect scouting site has ranked the Dallas Stars system as the 29th best in the NHL.

This is a steep decline from last year's ranking, where the Stars were ranked 14th. However, many of the top players from that list have since graduated. Logan Stankoven made the full-time move to the NHL, and eventually was flipped as an asset in the deal to land Mikko Rantanen.

Mavrick Bourque and Lian Bichsel both made the jump in to the Stars regular 20-man-roster by season's end, with both looking to cement themselves as key pieces in 2025-26.

With all the graduations, there's plenty of new faces on the team's list.

Below are what EliteProspects deemed the Stars' Top-15 prospects.

1. RW Cameron Schmidt (18, 2025 third rounder)

2. RW Emil Hemming (19, 2024 first rounder)

3. D Aram Minnetian (20, 2023 fourth rounder)

4. C Brandon Gorzynski (18, 2025 fourth rounder)

5. RW Arttu Hyry (24, undrafted)

6. D Christian Kyrou (22, 2022 second rounder)

7. D Trey Taylor (23, undrafted)

8. LW Ayrton Martino (22, 2021 third rounder)

9. D Tristan Bertucci (20, 2023 second rounder)

10. C Justin Hryckowian (24, undrafted)

11. LW Antonio Stranges (23, 2020 fourth rounder)

12. G Mans Goos (18, 2025 fifth rounder)

13. G Remi Poirier (23, 2020 sixth rounder)

14. D Niilopekka Muhonen (19, 2024 fifth rounder)

15. C Angus MacDonald (20, 2023 sixth rounder)

It's of note that the first player on the list is recent third round pick Cameron Schmidt, who many analysts and pundits believed was a first round caliber prospect if not for his diminuitive stature, measured at 5-foot-7.5 at the combine.

Schmidt's skating was graded an 8 out of 9, projecting at an elite NHL grade. Meanwhile he also boasts high-end shooting and top-six level passing, handling and sense.

An unfavourable rookie campaign in the OHL led to the reduced ratings for 2024 first rounder Emil Hemming. However, his shot, skating and physical tools remain above average.

One player who was specifically shouted out by author David St-Louis was Arttu Hyry, who was projected as being average or above average in all six tools.

The biggest faller was 2022 sixth round pick Matthew Seminoff who fell from the Stars' 8th ranked prospect in last year's rankings, to completely off the board, as he's struggled to adapt to the AHL level due to skating concerns.

