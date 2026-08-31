Dallas Stars Reportedly Moving Broadcasts From Victory+ to Amazon Prime Video

The franchise shifts gears after financial instability plagues Victory+, potentially bundling local games into Prime subscriptions and signaling a major evolution in how NHL fans access live broadcasts.
In a massive bit of news for how fans will watch the Dallas Stars moving forward, the organization is reportedly planning to move its game broadcasts from Victory+ to Amazon Prime Video, according to multiple reports, with DLLS Sports being the first to break the news.
While the team has officially declined to comment, multiple sources told DLLS that Dallas is planning the shift starting this season, with the possibility of another platform joining the broadcast package as well.
It's part of a broader unraveling for Victory+, the free, ad-supported streaming service the Stars helped launch just two years ago. The Texas Rangers left the platform for BZZR in July, the Anaheim Ducks moved to terminate their own agreement around the same time, and several early-season high school football broadcasts have also been dropped, most of it tied to reports of missed rights payments and financial trouble at Victory+.
Not much else is known yet about the specifics of a new Stars-Amazon partnership, but the general consensus is that fans stand to save money in the long run. Rather than paying for a standalone team-specific service, Stars games would come bundled into a standard Amazon Prime subscription, similar to how Prime Video already carries other live sports, including the NFL's Thursday Night Football, the NHL's Wednesday Night Hockey package and select playoff games, select NBA games, and, depending on the region, WNBA coverage along with various soccer and racing leagues.
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If the move goes through, Dallas would become just the second NHL team to host its local broadcasts on Prime Video, joining the Seattle Kraken.
It would still technically come at a cost, since Prime Video isn't free the way Victory+ was, but the monthly price for a standalone Prime Video subscription would remain well below what fans typically pay for team-specific streaming packages in the NHL, MLB or NBA.
It would also mark a notable shift for Amazon, which would be taking on the entirety of an NHL team's local broadcast rights for the first time outside of Seattle. It raises an interesting question about whether this could be the start of a larger trend, with Amazon potentially looking to add more NHL broadcast rights from teams that have traditionally relied on regional sports networks like Bally Sports or FanDuel Sports Network as those networks continue to face financial uncertainty across the league.
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