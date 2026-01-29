Dallas Stars To Host Vegas Golden Knights in 2027 Stadium Series At AT&T Stadium

The NHL is bringing another outdoor spectacle to Texas in 2027, as the Dallas Stars are set to face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stadium Series. The two clubs, who meet Thursday in a regular-season matchup, are scheduled to meet again outdoors on February 20, 2027 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.
The Stars and Predators battled in front of more than 85,000 spectators in frigid January temperatures, creating a memorable experience that combined the excitement of the NHL with the festive atmosphere of a massive outdoor event. The success of that game demonstrated the strong support for hockey in Texas and helped pave the way for future outdoor games in the state.
The 2027 matchup continues the NHL’s push to expand outdoor games to iconic stadiums. This year’s Stadium Series kicks off Sunday, February 1, 2026, when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
AT&T Stadium, a fitting stage for an Outdoor Classic AT&T Stadium is one of the largest and most impressive sports venues in the country. The stadium’s standard seating capacity is around 80,000 fans, but it can expand to accommodate over 100,000 spectators for major events like playoff games, concerts, or outdoor hockey games.
The venue has previously held massive crowds, setting attendance records above 105,000 for NFL games and should draw a massive crowd for this marquee matchup. Its scale and flexibility make it the perfect venue for the Stars vs. Golden Knights, transforming from an NFL stadium into a memorable outdoor hockey arena.
