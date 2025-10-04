Defenseman Put on Waivers Could Mean Promotion for AHL Veteran

The Dallas Stars have their last pre-season game of the 2025-26 season and they only have a few final touches to make on their roster.

Today they announced that Vladislav Kolyachonok has been placed on waivers. If he clears, he will play in AHL on the Texas Stars in Cedar Park. Kolyachonok was acquired in the trade for Matt Dumba from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 24 year-old was drafted in 2019 by the Florida Panthers. He has since played in 74 NHL games, after debuting with the Arizona Coyotes in 2021.

This means all signs point to Alexander Petrovic making the NHL roster as the Stars seventh defenseman. Petrovic has been for all intents and purposes, exclusively an AHL player since the 2018-19 season when he was with the Edmonton Oilers. The 33 year-old has been called up the past two seasons for the playoffs after playing the regular seasons in the AHL. Petrovic has been relied upon in big situations, including the Western Confrence Finals, even over players like Dumba and Ilya Lyubushkin.

Petrovic has not played regularly in the NHL since the 2018-19 season, so this is a huge and well-deserved promotion for the defenseman. Obviously, a lot can change over a NHL season, but for now, it looks like the second-round pick in the 2010 draft is back in the big leagues.

Puck drop against the Colorado Avalanche in Dallas is at 5pm CST and can be streamed on Victory+.

