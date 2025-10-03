Stars Could Move From Dallas Once Current Arena Lease Expires

The Dallas Stars have hinted that the team might be on the move when their lease with the American Airlines Center expires in 2031.

According to Front Office Sports, the Stars advisory board of 21 members met to discuss the future plans of where the team might play, and the Dallas suburb of Plano emerged as the most likely candidate.

While Arlington and Dallas were also on the table, even Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts confirmed to Front Office that the team was eyeing a land purchase in Plano. The team headquarters is currently just north of Plano in Frisco, and the team operates several ice rinks in the northeast suburbs of Dallas. Many Stars fans reside in that area, as well.

The team is looking towards a mixed-use development similar to The Battery built by the Atlanta Braves in a northwest suburb of the city. Several articles have been published over the last year about the success of that development and how many teams, both baseball and other sports alike, have now set out to recreate that idea.

Teams are looking to keep fans engaged and around the stadium area for longer, adding in restaurants, recreation and housing to make it an area where people want to spend a longer time visiting. Parking and transportation in the vicinity of the American Airlines Center has become difficult over the last 10 years with recent development downtown, but that location is undeniably central to fans coming from around the metroplex.

Arlington can be similarly central, although the Cowboys and Rangers have already begun trying to create their own area with less success than what the Braves created in Atlanta. If Dallas wants to create their own footprint from scratch, Plano would seem to make the most sense.

And from what it sounds like, the wheels are already in motion to explore every option once their currently in downtown is over.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

Hughes, LaCombe Deals To Set Precedent For Thomas Harley Extension

Stars Make More Roster Moves as Regular Season Approaches

Wild Forward's Big Contract Effect the Stars

Three Stars Clear Waivers, Texas Stars Roster Begins to Take Shape