Stars Make More Roster Moves as Regular Season Approaches

As the regular season approaches, the Dallas Stars are putting their finishing touches on their opening night roster. However, with only one pre-season game left, the Stars already have had to make adjustments to what they thought their roster would look like due to an injury Jamie Benn sustained in his only pre-season game, suffering a collapsed lung from a hit.

The Stars have made the bulk of their cuts already during training camp but announced one more today. Remi Poirier has been loaned to the Texas Stars. Poirier has been with the Texas Stars since the 2022-23 season. He was drafted by the Stars in the sixth round of the 2020 draft.

In 85 games played in the AHL, Poirier has sported a goals-against average of 2.86 and a save percentage of .906%. While with the Texas Stars, they have made it to the playoffs all three seasons, last year falling to the Abbotsford Canucks, just missing the Calder Cup Final.

The Stars have one more pre-season game against the Colorado Avalanche before the regular season starts on the road against the Winnipeg Jets.

