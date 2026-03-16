Elite Special Teams Further Backs Stars’ Push For A Stanley Cup in 2026

For teams with championship aspirations, dominance in all areas of the game is essential. That includes special teams, and the Dallas Stars have emerged as one of the NHL’s most dangerous clubs in that department this season.
A year ago, Dallas fielded a respectable but not anything near an elite power play as they finished 17th in the league, converting at a 22.0 per cent rate. Its penalty kill was far stronger, ranking fourth in the NHL at 82 per cent. While that balance helped the Stars remain competitive, the organization entered this season aiming to elevate its power play to another level while maintaining defensive stability.
Despite the added focus on offensive production, the penalty kill has remained steady. Dallas currently kills penalties at an 81.1 percent rate, which still ranks inside the league’s top ten and keeps the club among the NHL’s most well-rounded special teams groups.
Much of the power-play success can be traced to the breakout season of forward Wyatt Johnston. The 22year-old breakout star has been nearly unstoppable with the extra skater, leading the entire NHL with 22 power-play goals and setting new franchise benchmarks in the process.
He has not been alone as fellow elite scorer Jason Robertson has also been a key contributor on the man advantage, already tallying 12 power-play goals this season and providing another dangerous finishing option.
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The penalty kill has also benefited from fresh energy as rookie forward Justin Hryckowian has quickly carved out a role on the team’s second penalty-killing unit. Known for his relentless style, Hryckowian has already made a name for himself by frustrating some of the league’s biggest stars.
In a recent matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, he got under the skin of both Connor McDavid and Trent Frederic, even dropping the gloves during the heated contest. His agitation paid off as he managed to draw four penalties in the same game.
The injury to depth forward Radek Faksa has slightly thinned the penalty-killing rotation. When Faksa returns, the Stars expect their penalty kill to receive an additional boost thanks to his experience and defensive reliability.
With a newly explosive power play and a penalty kill that continues to hold firm, the Stars may have finally unlocked an offensive gear that could prove crucial in the postseason.
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