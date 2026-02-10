Logo
Dallas Stars
Everything Dallas Stars Fans Need to Know For Olympics: Game Times, Where To Watch, Players

Follow your favorite Stars as they chase Olympic glory. Get all game times, broadcast details, and key matchups for the exciting tournament ahead.

The Olympic Games are underway, and ice hockey is quickly becoming one of the main attractions. As the women’s tournament wraps up round-robin play, the focus shifts to the men’s side, where the competition is about to get started.

With events running nonstop and medals decided daily, the Winter Games can be a lot to keep track of. To make things easier, we’ve put together a centralized guide for Dallas Stars fans who want to follow their favorite players as they compete on the Olympic stage in some of the most important games of their careers.

From game schedules and broadcast information to matchup breakdowns and player expectations, we’ll have everything you need in one place. The Olympic hockey tournament moves fast, and with so much action packed into a short span, staying prepared is the best way to avoid missing a moment, starting Wednesday when the puck drops as Finland, loaded with Stars players, takes on Slovakia.

Players To Watch: Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Mikko Rantanen (Finland), Thomas Harley (Canada), Radek Faksa (Czechia), Jake Oettinger (USA) 

Where To Watch: All of the Olympics coverage in the U.S. will be covered on NBC, USA Network. Check local start times as they may vary depending on region. 

Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.

Full Stars Olympic Schedule

Wednesday, February 11th

Slovakia vs Finland - 9:40 a.m. CT (Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Mikko Rantanen)

Thursday, February 12th

Czechia vs Canada - 9:40 a.m. CT (Thomas Harley & Radek Faksa)

Latvia vs United States - 2:10 p.m. CT (Jake Oettinger)

Friday, February 13th 

Finland vs Sweden - 5:10 a.m. CT (Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Mikko Rantanen)

France vs Czechia - 9:40 a.m. CT (Radek Faksa)

Canada vs Switzerland - 2:10 p.m. CT (Thomas Harley)

Women's Playoffs Quarterfinals

Saturday, February 14th 

Finland vs Italy - 9:40 a.m. CT (Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Mikko Rantanen) 

United States vs Denmark - 2:10 p.m. CT (Jake Oettinger)

Women's Playoffs Quarterfinals 

Sunday, February 15th

Switzerland vs Czechia - 5:10 a.m. CT (Radek Faksa)

Canada vs France - 9:40 a.m. CT (Thomas Harley)

United States vs Germany - 2:10 p.m. CT (Jake Oettinger)

Monday, February 16th

Women's Playoffs Semifinals

Tuesday, February 17th

Men's Playoffs Qualification Round

Wednesday, February 18th

Men's Playoffs Quarterfinals 

Thursday, February 19th

Women's Medal Round

Friday, February 20th

Men's Playoffs Semifinals

Saturday, February 21st

Men's Bronze Medal Game - 1:40 p.m. CT

Sunday, February 22nd

Men's Gold Medal Game - 7:10 a.m. CT

