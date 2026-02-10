Everything Dallas Stars Fans Need to Know For Olympics: Game Times, Where To Watch, Players

The Olympic Games are underway, and ice hockey is quickly becoming one of the main attractions. As the women’s tournament wraps up round-robin play, the focus shifts to the men’s side, where the competition is about to get started.
With events running nonstop and medals decided daily, the Winter Games can be a lot to keep track of. To make things easier, we’ve put together a centralized guide for Dallas Stars fans who want to follow their favorite players as they compete on the Olympic stage in some of the most important games of their careers.
From game schedules and broadcast information to matchup breakdowns and player expectations, we’ll have everything you need in one place. The Olympic hockey tournament moves fast, and with so much action packed into a short span, staying prepared is the best way to avoid missing a moment, starting Wednesday when the puck drops as Finland, loaded with Stars players, takes on Slovakia.
Players To Watch: Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Mikko Rantanen (Finland), Thomas Harley (Canada), Radek Faksa (Czechia), Jake Oettinger (USA)
Where To Watch: All of the Olympics coverage in the U.S. will be covered on NBC, USA Network. Check local start times as they may vary depending on region.
Wednesday, February 11th
Slovakia vs Finland - 9:40 a.m. CT (Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Mikko Rantanen)
Thursday, February 12th
Czechia vs Canada - 9:40 a.m. CT (Thomas Harley & Radek Faksa)
Latvia vs United States - 2:10 p.m. CT (Jake Oettinger)
Friday, February 13th
Finland vs Sweden - 5:10 a.m. CT (Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Mikko Rantanen)
France vs Czechia - 9:40 a.m. CT (Radek Faksa)
Canada vs Switzerland - 2:10 p.m. CT (Thomas Harley)
Women's Playoffs Quarterfinals
Saturday, February 14th
Finland vs Italy - 9:40 a.m. CT (Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Mikko Rantanen)
United States vs Denmark - 2:10 p.m. CT (Jake Oettinger)
Women's Playoffs Quarterfinals
Sunday, February 15th
Switzerland vs Czechia - 5:10 a.m. CT (Radek Faksa)
Canada vs France - 9:40 a.m. CT (Thomas Harley)
United States vs Germany - 2:10 p.m. CT (Jake Oettinger)
Monday, February 16th
Women's Playoffs Semifinals
Tuesday, February 17th
Men's Playoffs Qualification Round
Wednesday, February 18th
Men's Playoffs Quarterfinals
Thursday, February 19th
Women's Medal Round
Friday, February 20th
Men's Playoffs Semifinals
Saturday, February 21st
Men's Bronze Medal Game - 1:40 p.m. CT
Sunday, February 22nd
Men's Gold Medal Game - 7:10 a.m. CT
