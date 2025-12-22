Former Stars Head Coach Rumored To Be Leading Candidate For Struggling Maple Leafs

The Dallas Stars relieved Pete DeBoer of his coaching duties this past June after a controversial end to their playoff run. In the pivotal Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, DeBoer pulled starting goaltender Jake Oettinger early after allowing two goals on just two shots. The move raised eyebrows and was followed by a coaching change, with Glen Gulutzan taking over as the Stars’ head coach.

Now, rumors are swirling in Toronto as the Maple Leafs endure one of their worst starts in years, posting a 15-15-5 record. Their most recent setback came Sunday in a 5-1 defeat at the hands of DeBoer’s former team, the Stars.

Sources indicate the Leafs are exploring the possibility of a coaching change, with DeBoer’s name surfacing as a potential candidate. Toronto has long been nicknamed the “coach killers,” a reference to the team’s inability to translate strong regular-season performance into Stanley Cup success, no matter who occupies the bench.

The Maple Leafs’ struggles have been particularly visible this season under former Stanley Cup-winning coach Craig Berube. After guiding the team close to a playoff upset over the Florida Panthers last postseason, Berube’s transition to Toronto has been rocky.

Many insiders suggest he has lost the locker room, with tensions on display during a recent post-game exchange following a loss to the Washington Capitals. When asked about the team’s passion and urgency amid their slide in the standings, Berube tersely responded, “Ask those guys, not me.”

DeBoer brings a strong track record, having led both the Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights to multiple winning seasons. His experience could offer the Maple Leafs the adjustments they need, though his departure from Dallas remains a cautionary tale for some. Whether DeBoer represents a fresh start or another potential headache for Toronto remains to be seen.

