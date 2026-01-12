Former Stars Stanley Cup Final Coach Comes Out of Retirement To Lead Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Monday that Rick Bowness has been named the team’s new head coach after the organization fired Dean Evason and assistant coach Steve McCarthy. Bowness comes out of retirement to take over the role, bringing with him nearly four decades of NHL coaching experience and a track record of stabilizing teams during pivotal moments.
Bowness is best known in recent years for his tenure with the Dallas Stars, where he coached from 2019 to 2022 and guided the franchise through one of its most successful stretches in the salary cap era.
He took over as interim head coach in December 2019 and led Dallas to the Stanley Cup Final during the 2020 postseason, where the Stars fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. That playoff run cemented Bowness’s reputation as a steady and adaptable leader capable of navigating adversity. He finished his time in Dallas with an 89-62-25 record and helped establish a defensive identity that carried the Stars into sustained contention.
Following his time in Dallas, Bowness was hired as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, where he coached for two seasons. Under his leadership, the Jets posted a 98-57-9 record and reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in both years.
Bowness implemented a structured, defense-first system that became the foundation for Winnipeg’s success and served as the blueprint for the club’s eventual Presidents’ Trophy winning season. He stepped down from the role after the 2023-24 season before Scott Arniel was named head coach.
Bowness’s connection to Winnipeg runs deeper than his recent stint with the Jets. He began his NHL coaching career with the original Winnipeg Jets in the 1980s, first as an assistant coach before serving briefly as head coach during the 1988-89 season.
His long coaching journey has also included head coaching stops with the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders and Phoenix Coyotes, as well as numerous assistant coaching roles across the league.
In total, Bowness has coached more NHL games than any coach in league history and is one of only a few coaches to lead teams across five different decades. His return to the bench in Columbus signals the Blue Jackets’ desire for experience and structure as they attempt to reset their direction and climb back into playoff contention.
