Four Dallas Stars Headline Team Finland's Olympics Roster

The Dallas Stars’ influence on the international stage will be on full display at the 2026 Winter Olympics, as four of their players have earned spots on Team Finland’s roster. Mikko Rantanen, Miro Heiskanen, and Esa Lindell were among the first six players named to the Finnish team several months ago, and they will now be joined by teammate Roope Hintz, who was widely viewed as a lock once final selections were made.

The quartet highlights the growing connection between the Stars and the Finnish national program. All four players were part of Finland’s roster for the 4 Nations Face Off, with the lone exception being Heiskanen, who was sidelined at the time with an injury. Since returning, Heiskanen has rebounded fully and is once again playing at an elite level, reinforcing why he was an early and obvious choice for the Olympic roster.

Rantanen and Hintz have been sensational this season and are a major reason why Dallas sits near the top of the NHL standings with a dominant 25-9-7 record, good for second best in the league. Rantanen has led the charge offensively, producing 56 points in 40 games and ranking fifth in the NHL in scoring. Hintz has been nearly as impactful, recording 31 points in 36 games while continuing to thrive as a key two way presence down the middle.

On the back end, Heiskanen has returned to form as one of the best defensemen in the league. He has posted 35 points in 41 games while leading the Stars in ice time at nearly 26 minutes per night. His skating, vision, and ability to control the pace of play will make him a cornerstone of Finland’s blue line in Olympic competition.

Alongside him will be Esa Lindell, his regular partner in Dallas. The two have formed one of the most reliable and effective defensive pairings in the NHL this season, and it is expected that Finland will keep the duo together at the Olympics. Their chemistry and familiarity should give the Finns a steady and dependable foundation against the world’s top competition.

While the Stars are well represented across international rosters, with Jake Oettinger set to suit up for Team USA and defenseman Thomas Harley skating for Team Canada, it is Finland that has emerged as the true team of Dallas. With four core Stars players wearing Finnish colors, Team Finland enters the 2026 Winter Olympics with built in chemistry and a strong Dallas identity.

