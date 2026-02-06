Four Nations Bias Blocks Stars Forward from Last Minute Team Canada Addition

Johnston is first in the league in power play goals by a handful, and has already tied the Dallas franchise record with 18 on the season. Playing with Mikko Rantanen, he has proven that his game is elevated to an even higher level playing next to elite talent much like Team Canada has spread across their roster. Johnston has also given Rantanen the ability to lock in his elite level in his first full season away from the Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon.