Game 6 Numbers For Dallas Stars Heading Into Thursday’s Clash vs. Minnesota Wild

Stars seek road magic and five-on-five scoring breakthrough in Minnesota. Key players must deliver to extend their season beyond Game 6.
The Dallas Stars are facing a defining moment in their season as they prepare for a must-win Game 6 on the road against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.
Dallas enters the contest after a disappointing Game 5 loss on home ice, a result that shifted momentum in the series and put the Stars on the brink of elimination. Coming into that game, there was reason for optimism. Historically, the Stars have performed well in series tied 2-2, holding an 18-13 record in those situations, along with a strong 13-4 mark in series that began on home ice.
However, the challenge now shifts to winning in a hostile environment, where confidence is harder to come by. Over their last six postseason appearances dating back to 2019, Dallas has played 14 Game 6 contests, posting an 8-6 record overall. On the road in those games, they have gone 3-4, showing just how difficult closeout scenarios away from home can be.
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Looking specifically at their history in Minnesota, the Stars hold a 21-21-6 all-time road record against the Wild. In the playoffs, that mark improves to 5-3-0, offering a measure of encouragement as the series shifts back to Minnesota. For Dallas to extend its season, its top players will need to deliver.
Jason Robertson has been a bright spot, recording two goals and four assists for six points in his last four playoff games on the road against Minnesota. Wyatt Johnston has also made an impact despite his youth, tallying two goals and one assist over his last three road playoff games versus the Wild.
On the back end, Miro Heiskanen provided a boost in Game 5 with his second goal of the series. He now has a goal and an assist in his last two road playoff games against Minnesota, giving Dallas some much-needed production from the blue line.
If the Stars hope to keep their season alive, they will need a complete team effort and a breakthrough at even strength. Without it, their playoff run could come to an end on Thursday night.
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