Glen Gulutzan Provides Major Injury Updates On Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen

Key players Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen's playoff readiness hangs in the balance as Glen Gulutzan reveals crucial injury timelines.
The Dallas Stars are heading into their final regular season game Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres with momentum on their side and their focus already shifting toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Dallas enters the matchup riding a four-game winning streak and looking to carry that form into the postseason. While their recent play has been strong, the team is equally focused on getting healthier at the right time. As of Wednesday, only a handful of players remain on the injury list, including Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, and Sam Steel.
Head coach Glen Gulutzan provided updates on Tuesday, offering a mixed outlook on their availability. Steel has been labeled day-to-day but was on the ice for morning skate Wednesday and could make his return versus the Sabres.
Heiskanen’s status remains less certain, with Gulutzan noting the team expects more clarity within the next couple of days. However, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, there is optimism that the star defenseman could be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs.
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Hintz’s situation appears more concerning as Gulutzan confirmed the Finnish forward will miss at least the first two games of the postseason, adding that the team is unsure when or if he will be able to return.
Hintz has been sidelined since early March after returning from international play with Finland, where he helped secure a bronze medal. He rejoined the lineup on March 6 but was injured once again, needing to be helped off the ice and has not played since. The 27-year-old has recorded 15 goals and 29 assists for 44 points in 53 games this season.
Heiskanen’s absence is more recent, as he has missed only the team’s last two games. The standout blueliner has tallied nine goals and 54 assists for 63 points in 77 games and is expected to play a key role if he returns in time for the postseason.
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