Heiskanen, Rantanen Help Fuel Finland's 11-0 Rout Over Italy

The men’s Olympic ice hockey tournament had largely featured competitive contests through the opening stretch, with most decisive games settled by four or five goals. That trend shifted dramatically Saturday as Finland delivered the tournament’s most dominant performance yet, overwhelming host nation Italy in an emphatic 11–0 victory.
The lopsided result provided a significant boost in goal differential for the Finns as they wrapped up group round robin play, piling up a plus-11 in a game they controlled from start to finish.
Dallas fans have been closely following Finland’s run, as the roster features four key contributors from the Stars. Through the first two games, much of the spotlight had fallen on the top defensive pairing of Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell, both of whom logged heavy minutes and anchored strong defensive efforts.
On Saturday, however, it was forward Mikko Rantanen who led the charge offensively. Coming off a goal in Finland’s 4–1 win over Sweden, Rantanen delivered another standout performance with three assists in 19:18 of ice time. One of those helpers came on Heiskanen’s first goal of the tournament, marking a productive connection between Stars teammates on the Olympic stage.
Heiskanen continued his steady two-way play, skating 21:04 and adding an assist alongside his goal to record his first two points of the tournament. Lindell, meanwhile, saw slightly reduced minutes due to the blowout nature of the contest but still logged 19:44 and finished with a plus-three rating.
Despite the offensive explosion, Roope Hintz was unable to break through for his first goal of the tournament. After recording an assist in the opener against Slovakia and being held off the scoresheet in his second game, Hintz fired six shots on goal in 19:25 of ice time but did not register a point in the rout.
The commanding win positions Finland favorably heading into the quarterfinals, where goal differential could play a key role in seeding and matchup advantages. With momentum firmly on their side, the Finns will return to action Tuesday as the knockout stage begins.
