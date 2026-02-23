Jake Oettinger Wins Gold, Thomas Harley Claims Silver in Controversial Team USA Win Over Canada

Sunday’s gold medal game in men’s ice hockey will be remembered as one of the most thrilling international matchups in recent history, with two members of the Dallas Stars leaving the tournament with medals for very different reasons.
Defenseman Thomas Harley continued his strong run with Team Canada, logging significant minutes in the gold medal contest and throughout the tournament. On the other side, goaltender Jake Oettinger served as Team USA’s third netminder and did not see game action during the Olympics.
The 27-year-old returns to Dallas with a gold medal but without the on-ice experience many had hoped he would gain on hockey’s biggest international stage.
The gold medal game itself was a dramatic one-sided battle as the Americans struck first when Matt Boldy scored six minutes into the opening period to give Team USA an early lead. Canada responded with relentless sustained pressure for the remainder of the game and forcing American goaltender Connor Hellebuyck into a spectacular performance. Despite a barrage of high-danger opportunities, Hellebuyck held firm and limited Canada to just one goal in regulation.
Controversy followed in overtime as rather than the traditional five-on-five format typically associated with Olympic and tournament play, the gold medal was decided in a 20-minute three-on-three session.
Canada had controlled much of the action at even strength, and many felt the momentum favored the Canadians had the game continued five-on-five. Instead, the open ice of three-on-three overtime played into the Americans’ hands as Hellebuyck remained dominant, and forward Jack Hughes eventually buried the gold medal winner to secure a dramatic victory for Team USA.
Hellebuyck finished the night with 41 saves and an eye-popping 4.6 goals saved above expected. The advanced metrics underscored the magnitude of his performance, suggesting Canada could have scored five or six more times without his heroics.
His effort is already being discussed among the greatest single-game goaltending performances in international hockey history, particularly given the 42-shot barrage he faced for much of the contest.
For Harley, the result was heartbreaking but his individual performance stood out. He logged 20:33 of ice time in the final, recorded one shot on goal, and once again displayed the elite two-way ability that has elevated his profile.
Over six tournament games, Harley tallied one goal and three assists for four points while consistently handling heavy minutes against top competition. His play throughout the Olympics should provide momentum as he transitions back to NHL action. Harley and Oettinger, along with the rest of Dallas’ Olympic contingent, will return to action Wednesday when the Stars host the Seattle Kraken.
