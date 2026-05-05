Jason Robertson Contract Situation Could Push Stars Toward Maple Leafs-Like Cap Struggles

With 69 percent of the cap tied to elite stars, Dallas faces a financial squeeze that threatens the roster depth needed to avoid Toronto’s postseason pitfalls.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have spent much of the past decade as one of the NHL’s premier regular-season teams, built around a high-end core assembled through drafting and development.
Since selecting superstar center Auston Matthews in 2016 and later signing center John Tavares in 2018, Toronto formed what became known as its “core four,” completed by elite forwards William Nylander and Mitch Marner.
While that group consistently delivered strong regular seasons and positioned the Maple Leafs among the league’s top contenders, postseason success repeatedly proved elusive.
Toronto ran into eventual champions such as the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers, but was often unable to build the necessary depth around its high-priced stars to push past them. Salary cap constraints tied to the core contracts limited roster flexibility, leaving the team vulnerable in key playoff matchups.
That same structural challenge now appears to be emerging in Texas, where the Dallas Stars are attempting to navigate a similarly top-heavy roster while maintaining championship aspirations.
Dallas features an impressive collection of elite talent but suffered a disappointing playoff exit this past season, falling in six games to the Minnesota Wild. Despite high-end skill throughout the lineup, the Stars were exposed in areas of secondary scoring and depth, issues that have become increasingly difficult to ignore as they chase contenders like the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche.
Complicating matters further is the upcoming contract situation for restricted free agent forward Jason Robertson. The 26-year-old winger is coming off another standout season, recording 96 points in a full 82-game campaign, but his next deal will arrive at a time when Dallas already has a significant portion of its salary cap committed.
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The Stars have multiple major contracts already on the books, including winger Mikko Rantanen at $12 million annually and defenseman Thomas Harley at $10 million. Additional long-term commitments include Tyler Seguin at $9.85 million, Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen at $8.45 million each, rising forward Wyatt Johnston at $8.4 million, and starting goaltender Jake Oettinger at $8.25 million.
Together, that group accounts for approximately $65,987,000 of their $95,500,000 annual cap space, or just over 69 per cent of the team’s total cap allocation. After factoring in additional roster commitments to players next season in Matt Duchene, Sam Steel, Radek Faksa, Justin Hryckowian, Oskar Back, Colin Blackwell, Esa Lindell, Ilya Lyubushkin, Tyler Myers, Nils Lundkvist, Lian Bichsel, and Casey DeSmith, Dallas is left with very limited financial flexibility.
With roughly $4.7 million remaining to re-sign Robertson and still fill out a full roster, the Stars face a difficult balancing act. As a result, Dallas enters a pivotal offseason where management must decide whether to continue building around its current structure or make difficult adjustments to avoid repeating the same limitations that once defined the Maple Leafs’ championship pursuit.
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