Jason Robertson Finishes Conquering the League

Jason Robertson is an elite goal scorer in the NHL, and his accomplishment Sunday cemented that fact.

Robertson opened the scoring in a 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, marking the first time he has scored against his brother's team in 10 tries. With that, he has now scored on all 31 teams in the league.

It only took Robertson to age 26 to achieve that impressive feat, and it comes during one of his most prolific goal-scoring seasons. To put it in perspective, Tyler Seguin finished his scoring run around the league (with Dallas on the list from his time in Boston) this season as well with a goal against Anaheim, but it took him until he was 33 years old to do it.

Robertson has been on an absolute tear since early November and now has 23 goals on the season, good for a tie for third in the league with Connor McDavid.

Until Sunday, Nick Robertson has been the more productive brother in the matchup between the two teams, scoring a notable overtime winner against Dallas in his rookie season. He has three goals and an assist against his older brother and the Stars. In fact, Toronto as a whole has had the Stars number, especially in Dallas, since 2009. Dallas only had two wins against the Leafs at the American Airlines Center, in 2014 and 2017, before Sunday's victory.

The Stars used a dominant third period to turn a 1-0 lead into a 5-1 win, outshooting Toronto 12-7 in the final period and continuing the Leafs dismal run of play this season.

