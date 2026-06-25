Jason Robertson Trade Increasingly Likely With Potential Blockbuster Deal On Table For Dylan Larkin
Stalled contract talks could trigger a massive swap, sending the elite winger to Detroit while Dallas targets captain Dylan Larkin to inject much-needed speed into their lineup.
What once appeared to be a contract situation trending toward resolution with Dallas Stars standout winger Jason Robertson has taken a sharp turn, with multiple reports throughout the week painting a picture of a franchise and its star winger heading in different directions.
If the latest rumblings from around the league hold up, the fallout could reshape two franchises at once.
The first domino fell Sunday when Fourth Period insider Dave Pagnotta raised the possibility of an offer sheet on the Comin' in Hot Podcast.
"If he's not traded by July 1, and is not signed by the Stars, I think the threat of an offer sheet is extremely real," Pagnotta said, signaling that the rest of the league is paying close attention to how this situation unfolds.
That was followed Monday by TSN's Darren Dreger, who went a step further on his Ray and Dregs podcast with Ray Ferraro.
"As of right now the sense I'm getting is it's more likely than not the Stars trade Jason Robertson," Dreger noted, a remarkable statement about a player who posted 45 goals and 51 assists for 96 points in 82 games this past season and is widely regarded as one of the premier wingers in the game.
Robertson's production speaks for itself, but so does his price tag as the 26-year-old is seeking a massive long-term payday, and the Stars appear increasingly reluctant to meet that number while other teams like the Detroit Red Wings may be able to oblige.
Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos reported earlier this week that he believes Dallas is the frontrunner to land Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, and insider Jeff Marek added significant fuel to that fire with a pointed observation.
"Dallas is gonna make news here before Friday," Marek said. "I think they want the Robertson thing done, and I think they want Dylan Larkin."
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Marek went on to explain why the fit makes sense beyond the hockey itself with Larkin addressing one of Dallas's most glaring weaknesses from last season, as the Stars ranked among the slowest teams in the league. Larkin is precisely the kind of speed-driven, two-way center who could change that dynamic immediately.
Coming off a career-high 34 goals to go along with 33 assists for 67 points in 74 games, Larkin has shown he can handle top-line minutes, power play time and penalty kill responsibility all at once, the kind of versatile center that contending teams covet.
The relationship between the two front offices adds another layer of intrigue. Stars general manager Jim Nill and Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman go back decades, with Nill serving as Director of Player Development and later longtime assistant general manager in Detroit from 1998 through 2013 before taking over in Dallas. That history and mutual trust could make the mechanics of a deal smoother than a typical blockbuster transaction between two franchises.
For Detroit, the appeal of acquiring Robertson's rights is equally obvious as the Red Wings enter the offseason carrying over $29 million in cap space, giving them the financial flexibility to hand Robertson the kind of contract he is seeking.
A near-100-point scorer would represent exactly the kind of elite offensive talent Detroit has not had since its dynasty days, and landing a player of Robertson's caliber would signal to the league that the rebuild is genuinely over after a decade-long playoff drought.
The two clubs play in opposite conferences and would only cross paths in the Stanley Cup Final, making the trade easier to stomach for both sides. Dallas gets the speed and two-way reliability of a hungry veteran center who has played a just one playoff series in 12 NHL seasons. Detroit gets a superstar winger in his prime with the contract situation to match their cap space.
Ultimately, the decision comes down to whether Dallas believes it can continue contending at the same level by moving on from one of its best players, or whether holding out for the right deal is worth the risk of watching July 1st arrive with Robertson still unsigned and an offer sheet waiting on the other side.
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