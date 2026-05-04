Key Takeaways From Stars Locker Room Cleanout: Hintz Injury, Benn's Future Unclear

Brutal injury revelations and looming free agency departures cast a shadow over Dallas as the Stars process a premature playoff exit and prepare for a transformative summer.
A first-round playoff exit in six games at the hands of the Minnesota Wild brought a disappointing end to the season for the Dallas Stars. The early exit marks the first time since 2022 that Dallas has been eliminated in the first round, a result that left players and staff reflecting on missed opportunities during locker room cleanout day on Monday.
Players, alongside General Manager Jim Nill and Head Coach Glen Gulutzan, addressed the media and revealed a series of significant injury updates that help explain the team’s struggles down the stretch.
One of the most impactful absences was Finnish forward Roope Hintz, who disclosed he had been dealing with a torn hamstring in two places. Hintz said he was nearing a return before suffering a setback, while Gulutzan indicated the star center likely would not have been available even if the Stars had advanced. Hintz, however, expressed optimism that he might have returned by the second or third game of the second round.
Defenseman Nils Lundkvist also addressed a frightening incident in which he took a skate to the face. Despite the severity of the moment, Lundkvist reassured reporters that the injury required only stitches and was not as serious as it appeared.
Forward Nathan Bastian revealed he had been playing through a broken hand and was available for Game 6, highlighting the physical toll the postseason took on the roster.
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Meanwhile, standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen shared that he suffered a torn oblique muscle in the final regular-season meeting against Minnesota after a hit from Wild forward Ryan Hartman, another key blow to Dallas’ blue line heading into the playoffs.
Beyond injuries, uncertainty looms over the team’s future with longtime captain Jamie Benn, now 36, set to become an unrestricted free agent and acknowledged he has yet to decide whether he will return next season. Benn left the door open the possibility that his tenure in Dallas may have come to an end.
Another major storyline surrounds star forward Jason Robertson, who is also a pending free agent after a stellar 96-point campaign. Robertson described the season as “the biggest step” of his career and confirmed that contract discussions with Nill were intentionally postponed until after the playoffs.
Perhaps the most emotional remarks came from goaltender Jake Oettinger, who did not hide his frustration. Oettinger labeled the season a failure, citing unmet personal and team goals, including aspirations of winning the Vezina Trophy, capturing the Stanley Cup, and earning a starting role with Team USA at the Olympics.
With key injuries, looming free agency decisions, and high expectations unmet, the Stars now head into what promises to be a pivotal and potentially transformative offseason.
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