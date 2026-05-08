Laundry List of Dallas Stars Injuries Released

Oskar Back - wrist injury in October where he missed ten games and a sprained shoulder in the playoffs.

Nathan Bastian - broken finger, he had surgery and would have been available for the second round of the playoffs.

Jamie Benn - punctured lung in training camp and a concussion in December.

Lian Bischel - fractured leg and ankle during the regular season, missed 32 games and a sprained shoulder in the last game of the playoffs.

Michael Bunting - groin injury, was not available until playoffs.

Matt Duchene - concussion during regular season, missed 25 games.

Adam Erne - MCL sprain in December, missed 4-6 weeks.

Radek Faksa - concussion at Olympics, then suffered a laceration on foot after being stepped on by skate. They were unsure if he would return for playoffs, the injury could still require more surgery.

Thomas Harley - broken foot in November, missed 12 games.

Miro Heiskanen - suffered an oblique tear just before playoffs and was not fully healthy and a sprained ankle in playoffs.

Roope Hintz - sick at Olympics, suffered a double hamstring tear in first game back. Re-injured when he was getting close to return.

Arttu Hyry - high ankle sprain during playoffs, still out another 2-4 weeks.

Nils Lundkvist - fractured leg and ankle in regular season, facial laceration and concussion during playoffs.

Mikko Rantanen - torn MCL during Olympics, returned by was never fully up to speed.

Tyler Seguin - torn ACL in December, did not return, should be ready by training camp.

Ilya Lyubushkin - shoulder injury during regular season.

Sam Steel - groin injury during regular season.

Tyler Meyers - groin injury during the regular season.