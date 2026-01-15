League-Worst Penalty Kill Prolongs Stars 10-Game Skid

Special teams are often treated as secondary to even-strength play, but Dallas’ recent struggles highlight how costly those minutes can be. Over the last ten games, the Stars have taken 36 penalties and allowed opponents to score on 12 of those power plays. That translates to a league-worst penalty kill rate of 63.6 percent during the skid. Dallas also has a 4:38 average shorthanded minutes per game, which amounts to more than two penalties per night.