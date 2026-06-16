Mitch Marner's Mental Health Admission Brings Stars' Matt Duchene's Own Journey Back Into Focus
After silencing critics on the ice, Mitch Marner’s raw vulnerability regarding the toll of superstardom echoes Matt Duchene’s own harrowing struggle with the mental weight of professional sports.
Mitch Marner was one of the central storylines of this year's Stanley Cup run, and for good reason.
The former Toronto Maple Leafs star silenced years of postseason criticism by turning in a dominant playoff performance, finishing with a league-leading 29 points in 22 games and helping carry the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final. It was the kind of October-through-June statement that Marner had never been able to make in Toronto, and the hockey world took notice.
But what happened after the Final ended may have mattered even more as Marner declined to speak with the media immediately following the series loss, and when he finally addressed reporters on Tuesday for the first time since, he went somewhere far more personal than most athletes are willing to go.
Marner opened up about what he described as dark times in his past, expressing gratitude for the people in his life and sending a message to anyone experiencing similar struggles that they are not alone and that people care about them. He spoke directly about how the relentless scrutiny of playing in Toronto had taken a genuine toll on his day-to-day life beyond the rink.
"Mental health is a super important thing to me. It really is," Marner said, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I've been really trying to take care of my mental health probably for the last five years or so, and I'm really thankful that I had some unbelievable teammates around me in Toronto that I was able to talk to, express myself."
It was a chilling media availability, vulnerable and raw in a way that professional athletes rarely allow themselves to be in a public setting. For Dallas Stars fans, it brought to mind a moment from their own team's recent history that carried the same emotional weight.
In December of 2024, Matt Duchene appeared on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast and delivered one of the most memorable and moving athlete interviews in recent memory. Duchene pulled back the curtain on the mental health struggles he experienced following his buyout from the Nashville Predators, describing the moment he learned about the decision as one of the most devastating of his life.
"I was just devastated, I was committed I would've never left Nashville," Duchene explained. "I was blindsided cause then 30 minutes later I'm on waivers for buyout and I was just wondering what is happening."
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The emotions that followed were overwhelming as Duchene described going days without eating, crying more than he ever had in his life, and even breaking down in tears while on the phone with an NHL team owner who had called to express interest. For a player who described himself as not typically a crier, the experience shook him to his core.
Those struggles carried over into his time in Dallas as a foot injury during the season pushed him further toward a breaking point, and it was during that period that he began working with sport psychologists to address what he was carrying.
The professionals he met with helped him understand that what he was feeling was grief, and that grief does not follow a straight line.
"I've never grieved anything in my life and grief in the psychology world apparently is not linear and it comes and goes at times," Duchene said. "I felt like I was doing a lot of really good things, making plays but I couldn't get that last 20 per cent that I normally have."
The turning point came during the playoffs when Duchene broke down in tears with assistant coach Misha Donskov before Game 6 of the second round against the Colorado Avalanche. Donskov, who had experienced his own grief after losing his father, connected with Duchene in a way that helped finally break through the emotional weight he had been carrying. Duchene went out and scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to send Dallas to the Western Conference Finals.
"I played the way I felt like I could play and it was a wild ride and it's crazy how that moment goes back to June 30th the year before, almost a full year," he reflected.
This season, a physically and mentally healthy Duchene has delivered on the promise of what he can be, posting 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points in as many games. He has reframed everything he went through not as a burden but as fuel.
"Being able to help the team win and not having my best was kind of an empowering experience and it motivated me that the next time I get that chance I'm not going to be going through what I just went through, I'm gonna be better and that was my motivation every day when I stepped into the gym," he said.
Marner and Duchene come from different circumstances and different franchises, but the thread connecting their stories is the same. The game asks everything of the people who play it, and sometimes what it asks for goes far beyond what shows up on the scoresheet. Both players are better for having spoken about it, and the sport is better for having heard them and their journies.
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