New Reports Reveal Hurricanes Preferred Logan Stankoven Over Jason Robertson in Rantanen Trade

The second story is perhaps even more fascinating, and it comes courtesy of NHL insider Chris Johnston, who detailed it on his self-titled podcast Tuesday. The trade that ultimately did happen sent Rantanen from Carolina to Dallas in exchange for forward Logan Stankoven, a 2026 first-round pick, a 2026 third-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick, with both first-round picks carrying top-10 protection that would convey to unprotected picks in the following year if not triggered.