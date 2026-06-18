New Reports Reveal Hurricanes Preferred Logan Stankoven Over Jason Robertson in Rantanen Trade
Carolina prioritized potential over established production, turning down a 96-point superstar to land the rookie spark plug who eventually fueled their improbable championship run.
The confetti has barely settled on the Carolina Hurricanes' Stanley Cup celebration, and already the hockey world is peeling back the curtain on the moves, near-misses and what-ifs that shaped a championship roster.
Two stories in particular have captured the attention of the hockey world this week, and both carry the kind of alternate history weight that will fuel debate for years.
The first involves Mitch Marner with reports surfacing that during his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, a trade was put in place that would have sent the superstar winger to Carolina while Mikko Rantanen headed back the other way.
It never came to fruition with Marner explaining that his wife was expecting the couple's first child and he was not willing to put that additional hardship on her during such an important time.
The second story is perhaps even more fascinating, and it comes courtesy of NHL insider Chris Johnston, who detailed it on his self-titled podcast Tuesday. The trade that ultimately did happen sent Rantanen from Carolina to Dallas in exchange for forward Logan Stankoven, a 2026 first-round pick, a 2026 third-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick, with both first-round picks carrying top-10 protection that would convey to unprotected picks in the following year if not triggered.
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It ended up being a Stanley Cup winning move for the Hurricanes, with Stankoven going on to play a pivotal role in their Cup run, recording 16 points in 19 playoff games but according to Johnston, that deal almost looked very different.
The original package Carolina was offered by Dallas did not feature Stankoven at all. Instead, the Stars had put forward Jason Robertson as the centerpiece of the return. It was the Hurricanes who pushed back, expressing a preference for Stankoven over the established star winger, and Dallas was more than happy to oblige.
Robertson finished the 2025-26 regular season with 45 goals and 51 assists for 96 points in 82 games, adding eight points in six playoff games before Dallas was eliminated by the Minnesota Wild in the first round. Stankoven, by comparison, put up just 21 goals and 23 assists for 44 points in 81 regular season games before catching fire when it mattered most.
On paper, Robertson was the better player going into that negotiation and remains so today. Carolina's preference for Stankoven over a player who just put up 96 points in a season looks like a curious call on the surface, though it is awfully difficult to argue with a Stanley Cup banner.
For Dallas, the outcome could not have worked out better as holding onto Robertson while shipping out Stankoven and a collection of draft picks to land Rantanen looked like a reasonable deal. Knowing now that Stankoven would go on to be a key piece of a championship team while Robertson remains in Dallas, the Stars will be perfectly content with the road they took.
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