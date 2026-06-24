NHL Exploring Possibility Of Bringing 33rd Franchise To Texas With Houston And Austin In The Mix

While both cities remain officially in play, Seravalli made clear where he thinks the league is leaning. "I don't know exactly which way this is going to go, but I can only tell you from being around the NHL for a very long time that I would place a bet on Austin as opposed to Houston," he said, pointing to the league's track record of planting flags in emerging markets before they fully arrive. Vegas and Nashville were cited as prime examples of the NHL's appetite for being first in a growing city rather than second in an established one.