NHL Insider: Penguins Could Take Swing At Stars' Jason Robertson

The Dallas Stars finally got a massive bounce back win on Tuesday, taking down a red hot Boston Bruins team and injecting some much needed optimism into their season. After a recent skid that raised concerns about the team’s direction, the win offered hope that Dallas can build momentum and begin reshaping itself back into a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.
While the on ice result was encouraging, questions surrounding the Stars roster have not gone away. Trade rumors have resurfaced around pending restricted free agent Jason Robertson, especially as the team evaluates its long term cap situation and competitive window.
The 26-year-old forward is on pace for a near 100 point season, making the timing of his recent agent change particularly noteworthy. Robertson switched from his longtime agent to Andy Scott of Octagon, who represents several Stars players.
Scott has recently negotiated major deals in Dallas, including an eight year, $96 million extension for superstar forward Mikko Rantanen, a five year, $42 million extension for young forward Wyatt Johnston and an eight year, $84.7 million contract for defenseman Thomas Harley.
Some around the league believe the move signals a push toward a long term extension between Robertson and the Stars. However, insider reports suggest that if a deal does not materialize, other teams are already preparing to make their move.
The Athletic’s Josh Yohe reported Tuesday that Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas would likely avoid the offer sheet route, but Yohe added he would "be shocked if Dubas didn’t engage in trade discussions if Dallas decides there’s no way it can bring him back."
Pittsburgh would almost certainly not be alone in pursuing Robertson if the two sides fail to reach an agreement this summer. The report also places added pressure on Stars general manager Jim Nill and the rest of the front office, as it underscores that multiple teams are monitoring the situation closely and are ready to act if an opportunity arises.
While the Penguins are one possible suitor, other teams could also explore offer sheets. Robertson’s age and production make him especially attractive, as he could realistically produce at a high level for another decade or more. For some franchises, surrendering multiple high draft picks would be a worthwhile gamble for a player of his caliber.
This season, Robertson has recorded 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points in 50 games. He is on pace for 96 points, which would mark the second time in his career he has surpassed the 95 point mark. If he catches fire down the stretch, reaching 100 points for the second time remains firmly within reach.
