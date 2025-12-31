NHL Insider Says Jason Robertson Still On Bubble For Team USA

The long list of sensational scoring talent in the United States is impressive, but when it comes to assembling Team USA for the 2026 Winter Olympics, it appears the management is focusing on building a team based on overall complete play rather than pure goal-scoring ability.

NHL insider Michael Russo of The Athletic, who has been closely involved in the discussions surrounding Team USA, revealed insights from the team’s orientation camp. Russo recently appeared on Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman podcast 32 Thoughts, where he joined a panel discussion on which players insiders believe will make Team USA.

One surprising name still in question is Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson. The 26-year-old has been in exceptional form over his last 28 games, recording 20 goals and 16 assists for 36 points. Despite being one of the hottest players in the NHL, Russo noted that Robertson remains on the bubble for Team USA, adding that if Robertson does not make the initial roster, he would likely be the first replacement in the event of an injury.

Russo emphasized that the team is not prioritizing additional goal-scoring and wants to retain certain role players. He specifically mentioned Brock Nelson, Vincent Trocheck, and J.T. Miller as key players for their contributions beyond scoring. This comes even as younger stars like Montreal's Cole Caufield and Utah's Clayton Keller are also having strong seasons like Robertson and generating buzz as potential picks.

This season, Robertson has 45 points in 39 games, making him the second-highest scoring American-born player behind Minnesota’s Matt Boldy, who has 47 points. While many Stars fans assumed Robertson had an automatic spot on Team USA, Russo cautioned that the decision will be very close. Team USA appears set to prioritize a balanced roster with players who excel in all areas, even if that means leaving some high-scoring forwards on the outside looking in.

