NHL Insider Says Wyatt Johnston’s Team Canada Ties Makes Him Olympic Sleeper

There are many forwards making strong cases to join Team Canada for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics, and one of the most notable is Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston.

The 22-year-old Toronto native has burst onto the NHL scene since his rookie season, when he recorded 41 points, and his production continues to rise as he is on pace for 95 points this year. Despite his steady progression, Johnston was not named to Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off this past February. However, he is now deeply in the conversation for the Olympic roster.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman explained that the biggest factor helping Johnston’s case is the voices shaping the team, as Dallas GM Jim Nill is part of Team Canada’s management committee. Friedman added, “he would be pushing for Wyatt Johnston, because he knows what he can do there” and said Johnston is a name that many should not be surprised to see on Team Canada.

Johnston is competing for a spot with some of the NHL’s top forwards, including Connor Bedard, Mark Scheifele, Anthony Cirelli, Bo Horvat, Zach Hyman, Seth Jarvis, Travis Konecny, and Nick Suzuki. It will be a difficult decision for the coaching and management staff, but Friedman noted there is certainty that someone among the group will back the decision to include Johnston.

This season, Johnston has 45 points in 39 games, tied with fellow Dallas Star Jason Robertson. His 45 points rank him fourth among Canadian players, trailing only Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Macklin Celebrini. With his strong production and the support of influential voices on Team Canada’s management, Johnston has emerged as a player to watch as the Olympic roster takes shape.

