NHL Insider Says Zach Werenski Could Land in Dallas But Would Likely Cost Thomas Harley

Harley posted 36 points in 70 regular-season games, and that total came with a notable absence early on. The 24-year-old defenseman missed nearly a month of the season because of a lower-body injury, a stretch that ate into what was supposed to be a follow-up to a breakout campaign. During that absence, Harley sat out 12 games and counting at one point, having managed just one point in his six outings before getting hurt.