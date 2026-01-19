NHL Insider: Stars Turn Attention To Flames' Nazem Kadri

The Dallas Stars fell short of landing a marquee defenseman in Rasmus Andersson, but their search for a major addition may not be over. Interestingly, the latest name connected to Dallas is also from Calgary.
And no, this time it is not Blake Coleman.
According to recent reports, the Flames are fielding calls on several veteran players who still have term remaining on their contracts, including former Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri.
TSN insider Darren Dreger reported that Kadri would be open to joining an established contender, specifically naming the Colorado Avalanche and the Stars. Colorado, of course, is where Kadri won his Stanley Cup in 2022.
Dreger also noted that there's a strong chance a deal would get home and Dallas could have some financial flexibility, likely referencing the potential cap relief if Tyler Seguin is placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Both the Stars and Avalanche project to have similar cap space, but fitting in Kadri’s $7 million dollar cap hit would likely require moving money out or involving additional assets.
Kadri, 35, has three seasons remaining on his contract after this year. With the Flames already using their second salary retention slot on the Andersson trade at 50 per cent for the remainder of the season, Calgary would have just one spot left and have many other deals they'd like to get done.
Kadri has established himself as a reliable 60 to 75 point center, and his career year came in the right situation with Colorado during the 2021-22 season, when he posted a career-high 87 points.
While Kadri is on the older side, the league has seen elite players remain productive well into their mid to late 30s. Players like Sidney Crosby and Brad Marchand continue to perform at a high level, and there is reason to believe Kadri still has plenty left to give.
Slotting him into a lineup that could feature him alongside players such as Matt Duchene and Sam Steel has the potential to deliver significant offensive results.
The biggest obstacles remain the acquisition cost and the salary cap gymnastics required to make it work. Still, if the Stars are serious about getting over the hump, Nazem Kadri represents the kind of bold move that could change their postseason outlook.
