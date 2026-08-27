NHL Slate Gives Stars 13 National Broadcasts

Leading the way are the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins with 20 games each, with both coming off resurgent years that saw a return to the playoffs after missing the prior year. Right behind those two are Philadelphia with 19 national games and the New York Rangers with 18. The most popular teams in the northeast clearly drive ratings and the NHL is leaning heavily towards the Eastern Conference. Tied with Chicago and Minnesota are the Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings, two more Eastern Conference teams with strong followings.