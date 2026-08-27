NHL Slate Gives Stars 13 National Broadcasts

Dallas ranks fourth in the Central Division for televised appearances as the NHL prioritizes big-market rivals and Bedard's star power over the reigning Stanley Cup champions.
The Dallas Stars have been one of the most consistent elite teams over the past four seasons, and the NHL has chosen to feature the Stars on 13 different nationally televised games this upcoming season.
Interestingly enough, it is only good for fourth most in the Central Division, with the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild leading the way with 17 each. Colorado is only one behind with 16 games on national TV. Minnesota and Colorado each went further in the postseason than Dallas, but Chicago was once again last place in the division. The Blackhawks strong market and star power surrounding Connor Bedard clearly holds weight in the eyes of the NHL.
Leading the way are the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins with 20 games each, with both coming off resurgent years that saw a return to the playoffs after missing the prior year. Right behind those two are Philadelphia with 19 national games and the New York Rangers with 18. The most popular teams in the northeast clearly drive ratings and the NHL is leaning heavily towards the Eastern Conference. Tied with Chicago and Minnesota are the Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings, two more Eastern Conference teams with strong followings.
Interestingly enough, the Stars are featured once more than the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes only have a shockingly low 12 nationally televised games throughout the year despite keeping most of their team fully intact for another deep run in the playoffs.
The Stars will appear on ABC only once, with an additional four games on ESPN and three streaming on ESPN+/Hulu. Their broadcast TV schedule wraps up with five games on TNT.
The games are as follows:
Friday, October 2: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars - 8:00 p.m. (TNT)
Tuesday, October 13: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, October 14: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Tuesday, October 20: Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars - 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, November 17: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights - 9:00 p.m. (TNT)
Thursday, November 19: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights - 9:00 p.m. (ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu)
Thursday, December 3: Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken - 9:00 p.m. (ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu)
Tuesday, December 15: Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars - 8:30 p.m. (TNT)
Tuesday, January 19: Dallas Stars at New Jersey Devils - 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu )
Wednesday, January 20: Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks - 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Thursday, February 18: Philadelphia Flyers at Dallas Stars - 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, February 20: Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars (Stadium Series) - 7:00 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, February 28: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues - 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)
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