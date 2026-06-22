Numbers Finally Mentioned in Jason Robertson Contract Negotiations

Dallas faces a tight salary cap as negotiations stall over a multi-million dollar gap. Insiders reveal the star winger's camp is eyeing a record-breaking $14 million valuation.
The biggest storyline surrounding the Dallas Stars this offseason centers around if the club can land a contract extension with star forward Jason Robertson while making it fit under the salary cap.
With just over $10 million in available cap space entering the summer, the Stars face a significant challenge in retaining one of their most productive offensive players. While both sides have publicly expressed interest in continuing their partnership, recent reports suggest there remains a notable gap between what Dallas is willing to pay and what Robertson's camp believes the winger is worth.
Speaking on The Kevin Karius Show last week, NHL insider Frank Seravalli provided insight into the ongoing negotiations. According to Seravalli, the Stars would prefer to keep Robertson's annual salary below the $12 million cap hit earned by fellow superstar Mikko Rantanen.
However, Robertson's representatives, according to Seravalli, reportedly view the NHL's rapidly rising salary cap as a reason for a significantly higher valuation with Robertson's camp targeting a contract closer to $14 million per season.
That leaves a substantial difference between the two sides, though there remains optimism that a compromise can be reached. With both parties seemingly motivated to complete a deal, the focus now shifts to whether Dallas is willing to increase its offer or if Robertson's camp is prepared to lower its asking price.
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Robertson has plenty of leverage following another outstanding season as the 26-year-old winger recorded 45 goals and 51 assists for 96 points across all 82 regular-season games, finishing among the league's most dangerous offensive threats. He also contributed eight points in six playoff games before the Stars were eliminated by the Minnesota Wild in the opening round.
Time is becoming an increasingly important factor in the negotiations as NHL teams will be able to submit offer sheets to restricted free agents beginning July 1, creating additional pressure on both sides to finalize an agreement before outside clubs have an opportunity to become involved.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman when asked about offer sheets on his 32 Thoughts podcast Monday explained "I'm hearing the same rumors that some are coming, I don't know if I want to put too much stock into it."
Friedman would go on to note it has been a crazy summer and offer sheets could continue to make it even more shocking.
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