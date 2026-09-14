On This Day: Stars Beat Golden Knights to Reach the 2020 Stanley Cup Final

Dallas entered the postseason as the third seed out of the West after finishing 37-24-8, and the run started with a six game win over the Calgary Flames in the opening round, taking the series 4-2. The second round against the Colorado Avalanche turned into an instant classic, going the full seven games, including a Game 7 that needed extra time to settle, with Dallas escaping Colorado in a wild, back and forth 5-4 overtime win.