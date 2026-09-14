On This Day: Stars Beat Golden Knights to Reach the 2020 Stanley Cup Final

Denis Gurianov’s overtime heroics in the Edmonton bubble ended a two-decade drought, capping a resilient postseason run defined by improbable hat tricks and elite goaltending performances.
On this day in 2020, the Dallas Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2000.
The 3-2 overtime win, capped by a Denis Gurianov goal, closed out the series 4-1 and capped off one of the most memorable playoff runs in franchise history, one that unfolded entirely inside the NHL's Edmonton bubble during the pandemic shortened 2019-20 season.
Dallas entered the postseason as the third seed out of the West after finishing 37-24-8, and the run started with a six game win over the Calgary Flames in the opening round, taking the series 4-2. The second round against the Colorado Avalanche turned into an instant classic, going the full seven games, including a Game 7 that needed extra time to settle, with Dallas escaping Colorado in a wild, back and forth 5-4 overtime win.
That series became defined by one of the more improbable performances in franchise playoff history. Joel Kiviranta, a fourth line forward with modest offensive expectations, scored a natural hat trick in Game 7, including the overtime winner, sending Dallas to the conference final.
The Western Conference Final against the top seeded Golden Knights opened with a defensive gem, as the Stars stole Game 1 by a 1-0 score behind a John Klingberg goal and a 25 save shutout from goaltender Anton Khudobin. Dallas took Game 3 in overtime on an Alexander Radulov winner to push the series lead to 2-1, and never really let Vegas back into it from there.
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The series ended in fitting fashion on September 14, 2020, with the two teams once again needing extra time to settle things. Jamie Benn scored in the third period to help force overtime, and Denis Gurianov delivered the decisive blow in the extra frame, sending Dallas to its first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 20 years.
Several players carried Dallas throughout the run. Khudobin, thrust into the starting role after Ben Bishop dealt with injuries, was steady and often spectacular in net, headlined by his shutout in the series opener against Vegas.
Defenseman Miro Heiskanen, in just his second NHL season, announced himself as a future cornerstone of the franchise with poised, mature two way play well beyond his years. Veterans like Benn, Tyler Seguin, Radulov and Corey Perry provided leadership and timely offense, while depth players like Kiviranta and Gurianov delivered some of the most iconic goals of the entire postseason.
Dallas would go on to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, ultimately falling in six games. Still, the 2020 run remains one of the most celebrated chapters in Stars history, a testament to a resilient group that navigated the unprecedented conditions of the bubble playoffs and came within two wins of a championship.
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